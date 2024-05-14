LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

With fewer than 175 days until Election Day, voters in three more states cast ballots in primaries on Tuesday — including in several contentious intraparty contests set to determine the likely victor in red states come November.

This round, voters in Maryland, West Virginia, and Nebraska chose which candidates should carry their respective party's banner into November while adding more delegates to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's tallies ahead of this summer's conventions in Milwaukee and Chicago.

As always, Townhall has live-updating results from all of Tuesday's races from our elections partner Decision Desk HQ.

WEST VIRGINIA - Polls Close at 7:30 p.m. ET

Republicans in the Mountain State will allocate 20 delegates with Tuesday's presidential primary vote while Democrats have 32 delegates at stake.

The leading candidates seeking to fill retiring Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat — likely to be the easiest GOP flip of any up for election this cycle — are Republican Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

On the other side, three Democrats are competing in the primary, the outcome of which is unlikely to prevent Republicans from picking up the seat in November.

At least one U.S. House primary remained contentious through primary day, with GOP Rep. Carol Miller facing a challenge in the First Congressional District from Derrick Evans, a former member of the state legislature who stepped down after he was arrested and plead guilty for participating in the events of January 6, actions for which he apologized upon completion of his sentence.

In the Second Congressional District, a handful of candidates including State Treasurer Riley Moore, a warrior against ESG on behalf of his state's investors and industry, are running to replace incumbent U.S. Rep Alex Mooney who is on Tuesday's ballot in the U.S. Senate primary.

The Republican primary for governor is also a tight race, with Moore Capito — the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito — and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey battling it out with a slim margin between them ahead of Tuesday's election. One Democrat, Steve Williams, is running unopposed

MARYLAND - Polls Close 8:00 p.m. ET

At the top of the ticket, Democrats will allocate 95 delegates to their national convention this August while there are 37 delegates at stake in the Republican presidential primary.

In the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, the leading two candidates — U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks — are fighting it out for their party's nomination.

Across the aisle, former Governor Larry Hogan is expected to lock up the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate race, setting up a likely harder-than-Democrats-wanted contest in November.

There are a few crowded primaries playing out for Maryland's U.S. House seats as well, including Democrats in the Third Congressional District and Republicans in Sixth Congressional District.

NEBRASKA - Polls Close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Republicans in the Cornhusker State will allocate 36 delegates to this July's national convention in Milwaukee while Democrats have 29 delegates at stake.

In an unusual situation, Nebraska is the only state to have both U.S. Senate seats up for election this cycle — the regular primary in which Sen. Deb Fischer has one challenger and Democrats did not put up a candidate to oppose her in November and the special primary to elect someone to serve the remainder of former Senator Ben Sasse's term following his departure to become president of the University of Florida.

The incumbent in the special, Sen. Pete Ricketts, was appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen in 2022 but now faces two Republican challengers in Tuesday's special primary.

The GOP primary for the Second Congressional District is one to watch as Rep. Don Bacon faces off against Dan Frei, but the incumbent retained a substantial fundraising advantage over his challenger.

NORTH CAROLINA - Polls Close at 7:30 p.m. ET

Voters in the Tarheel State also turned out on Tuesday to cast ballots in a few runoff elections to settle the nominations ahead of November's general election.

