Dan Goldman Made Some Interesting Remarks About Michael Cohen and the Trump Trial

The Donald Trump hush money trial is underway, and it’s been interesting. As with anything Trump-related, everyone has already made up their minds. Democrats think Trump is guilty of falsifying business records regarding this hush money arrangement with former adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. Republicans think it’s a biased political circus. A growing number of Americans feel the same way.

Now, we have Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who claims he met with Michael Cohen multiple times and prepared him for his testimony in this trial:

Rep. Dan Goldman says he met with Michael Cohen, witness in Trump hush money trial, "many times" to "prepare him". pic.twitter.com/GphQijXuQw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2024

This trial already reeked of politics from the get-go. Now, its pungency is overwhelming, as we should have expected.

Jury selection was already a primer for how this trial would go: a complete circus where not even the best trial scientist could cobble together a favorable jury if they had Trump as a client. The venue is also tainted, holding this trial in one of the most Democratic cities in the country. Even CNN’s Fareed Zakaria admits there would have been no indictment if the defendant’s name wasn’t Donald Trump.

Also, Stormy has changed her story about her alleged encounter with Trump, which even Bill Maher had to touch upon last week. The former adult entertainer now claims she can talk to ghosts as well.

NEW: Show host Bill Maher calls out Stormy Daniels for lying by playing an interview he had with her in 2018



Maher noted that Daniels' comments from 2018 were completely different than what she said in the New York trial last week.



In 2018, Daniels told Maher that she was *not*… pic.twitter.com/qCBF99QOEB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2024

Similar legal cases don’t reach the trial phase. It’s a slap on the wrist because an overzealous anti-Trump district attorney elevated a misdemeanor charge to felony status. When prison had been recommended in past cases, it never ran more than a month.