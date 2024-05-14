Trump Blasts Biden's Latest China Play
DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers
How Is Afghanistan Doing Post-U.S. Withdrawal? Well...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Reach Deal With Harvard to End Encampment
Hillary Clinton's Assessment of Pro-Hamas Protesters Did Not Sit Well With Fellow Dem
KJP Confronted About Biden Raising Tariffs on Chinese Imports
RFK Jr. Asks Public for Help Getting Him Secret Service Protection After Latest...
Here’s Why an Illegal Alien in Ohio Was Sentenced to Prison
Report: How a 'Pro-Israel' Democratic Congressman Cowered Before the Pro-Hamas Mob
Senate Democrat Changes His Tune on the ‘Laken Riley Act’
KJP Says Violent Crime Is Historically Low Thanks to Biden... Are They Sure...
Another State Just Banned Biological Men From Women's Spaces
Why Fresh NYT Polling of Six Battleground States Is Nightmare Fuel for Democrats
When Being Pro-Palestinian Means the End of Israel
Tipsheet

Stunning New Footage Again Indicts the UN's Partnership With Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 14, 2024 4:15 PM
Israeli Defense Forces

The Israeli Defense Forces released new footage Tuesday afternoon showing a number of Hamas terrorists launching attacks from an United Nations Works and Relief Agency warehouse and using official UN vehicles for transport inside the Gaza Strip. 

Advertisement

"On Saturday in eastern Rafah, the IDF identified terrorists openly operating at UNRWA's central logistics compound and next to UN vehicles. The terrorists also opened fire at civilians just outside the compound," Israel War Room posted on X. "Israel shared the information with senior officials in the international community and called on the UN to investigate."

This UNWRA compound is in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a place the Biden administration and Democrats have been adamant IDF soldiers should not be operating to take out Hamas and other terrorist groups.

Recommended

DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

In the aftermath of October 7, when 1400 civilians were slaughtered and hundreds were taken hostage into the Gaza Strip, it was revealed thousands of Gazans working for UNWRA have ties to terrorist groups. At least a dozen UNWRA employees directly participated in the massacres. 

"At least 12 employees of the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency had connections to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and around 10% of all of its Gaza staff have ties to Islamist militant groups, according to intelligence reports," the Wall Street Journal reports. "Six United Nations Relief and Works Agency workers were part of the wave of Palestinian militants who killed 1,200 people in the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust, according to the intelligence dossier. Two helped kidnap Israelis. Two others were tracked to sites where scores of Israeli civilians were shot and killed. Others coordinated logistics for the assault, including procuring weapons."

Just last week the IDF struck a Hamas command center stationed under an UNWRA building. From the Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Israeli planes on May 5 destroyed a Hamas command center located in a complex run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in central Gaza. According to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet, Hamas used the center to stage multiple attacks against Israeli troops in Gaza’s central corridor. “Hamas intentionally positioned the command-and-control position within the vicinity of an active UNRWA location, jeopardizing the Gazan civilians taking refuge there,” the statement said.

Israel has accused the UN agency — which is charged with maintaining the welfare of Palestinians UNRWA classifies as refugees — of collaborating with Hamas. The agency employs active Hamas members and ignores Hamas’s use of its facilities. UNRWA does not recognize U.S.-designated terrorist groups, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as terrorist entities. UNRWA said on May 6 that it would not heed Israel’s call for civilians to evacuate parts of the southern city of Rafah, where the agency has thousands of employees.

Advertisement


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich
Report: How a 'Pro-Israel' Democratic Congressman Cowered Before the Pro-Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Paul Krugman's Swipe at Trump Opened the Door for an Epic Roasting Matt Vespa
The People Who Know Biden Best Don’t Like Him Derek Hunter
Pro-Hamas Protesters Reach Deal With Harvard to End Encampment Leah Barkoukis
How Is Afghanistan Doing Post-U.S. Withdrawal? Well... Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich
Advertisement