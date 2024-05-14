Trump Blasts Biden's Latest China Play
DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 14, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed Tuesday officials at the federal law enforcement agency have inappropriately retaliated against whistleblowers by pulling security clearances and implementing other retribution against them. 

"The purpose of this memorandum is to advise you of concerns that the Department of Justice (Department or DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has identified regarding the Department’s compliance with 50 U.S.C. § 3341 and the Director of National Intelligence’s (DNI) Security Executive Agent Directive 9 (SEAD 9), which provide protections for federal employees who allege their security clearance has been suspended, revoked, or denied in retaliation for making a protected disclosure," a new OIG memo states. "This concern came to our attention in connection with the OIG’s assessment of complaints the OIG received from employees of a DOJ component, alleging that their security clearances were suspended in retaliation for protected whistleblowing activity." 

The investigation covered the  FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"[A] lack of a DOJ appeal process for employees who allege their suspension of more than 1 year is retaliatory, as required by Section 3341 and SEAD 9, is especially problematic at DOJ components that regularly suspend employees without pay for the duration of the security review process, which can sometimes last years," the memo continues.

After the Inspector General investigated, the office claims DOJ rectified the situation and implemented a number of recommendations.

DOJ watchdogs and whistleblower attorneys beg to differ and argue the FBI is still breaking the law. Specifically in the case of Marcus Allen, an FBI specialist and former Marine who blew the whistle on the FBI's official narrative of the January 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol. 

Allen testified in May 2023 about the retaliation in front of the House Committee on Government Weaponization, which sits under the jurisdiction of the House Judiciary Committee. 

"Despite my history of unblemished service to the United States, the FBI suspended my security clearance, accusing me of actually being DISLOYAL to my country. This outrageous and insulting accusation is based on unsubstantiated accusations that I hold 'conspiratorial views' regarding the events of January 6, 2021 and that I allegedly sympathize with criminal conduct. I do not," Allen testified. "I was not in Washington DC on January 6, played no part in the events of January 6, and I condemn all criminal activity that occurred. Instead, it appears that I was retaliated against because I forwarded information to my superiors and others that questioned the official narrative of the events of January 6."  

"As a result, I was  accused of promoting 'conspiratorial views' and 'unreliable information.' Because I did this, the FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States," he continued. 

Marcus was joined by whistleblowers and FBI agents Garret O’Boyle and Steve Friend, who also testified about the abuse. 


