It's the 15th Anniversary of One of Biden's Most Awkward Moments
CNN Contributor Says What We're All Thinking Regarding Joe Biden and 2024
New Mexico Governor Suspends Open and Concealed Carry in Albuquerque
'My Worst Nightmare': Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Flood NYC Schools on First Day
By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War
The Government Should Stop Trying to Micromanage Search Engines
Bureaucrat Prediction Records Show They Shouldn’t Have More Antitrust Powers
How DeSantis Will Spend 9/11 Versus Biden Shows How Little the President Cares...
Joe Biden Needs Donald Trump
It Really Can Happen Here
A Shameful Betrayal of EU Law and Justice
Democrats' Hypocritical Plea For Help As Migrants Take Over Their Cities Is Laughable
Anti-2A Company Gave Nearly Half a Million Dollars to Gun-Control Happy Democrats
Drama Over Cori Bush Continues as Attorney Sends Threatening Letter to Group Issuing...
Tipsheet

Biden Says ‘Follow the Science’ But Enters a Room With a Mask Then Takes It Off for Photos

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 09, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden White House's push to keep COVID-19 relevant is coming in hot as the administration conveniently began pushing for masks just in time for the upcoming presidential election. 

However, if there is one thing we have learned through science is that masks don't work. Yet, the Democratic Party continues to push them on Americans. 

Even more frustrating about the Left's Covid propaganda is that despite studies finding that face coverings fail to keep people from getting sick, the Biden White House is recommending people mask up again. 

On Friday, President Joe Biden took a tour of the newly renovated situation room, which was done for an estimated $50 million. The room had high-tech, scientific television screens, computers, and phones. 

What was more striking about the day was that Biden entered the room wearing a mask and took it off just in time for a photo op. He also chose not to mask up while standing close to several people. 

Twitter users pointed out there is no logic to when the president wears a mask and when he does not. 

Recommended

By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis

According to new protocols by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center, individuals who were in close contact with someone infected with COVID are advised to wear a mask indoors and around others for ten days, despite Biden declaring COVID to be over earlier this year. 

The Biden Administration is not on the same page. 

This week, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would wear a mask for the next ten days. 

"The president's going to continue to follow CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said. "That includes masking. That includes testing."

However, Biden walked into a White House State Dining Room holding − not wearing − a face mask before delivering remarks to a room of reporters. 

"They keep telling me because this has to be ten days or something, I've got to keep wearing it. But don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," Biden said. 

So, according to Biden's nonchalant attitude toward masks, COVID must not be too much of a concern if he is parading around without a diaper on his face despite the Left's push to fear-monger Americans into thinking they are necessary. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis
'My Worst Nightmare': Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Flood NYC Schools on First Day Leah Barkoukis
Drama Over Cori Bush Continues as Attorney Sends Threatening Letter to Group Issuing Ethics Complaints Rebecca Downs
CNN Contributor Says What We're All Thinking Regarding Joe Biden and 2024 Matt Vespa
It's the 15th Anniversary of One of Biden's Most Awkward Moments Matt Vespa
How DeSantis Will Spend 9/11 Versus Biden Shows How Little the President Cares for America Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
By Every Historical Precedent, the Next Act Will be War Mark Lewis