Biden Says ‘Follow the Science’ But Enters a Room With a Mask Then Takes It Off for Photos

The Biden White House's push to keep COVID-19 relevant is coming in hot as the administration conveniently began pushing for masks just in time for the upcoming presidential election.

However, if there is one thing we have learned through science is that masks don't work. Yet, the Democratic Party continues to push them on Americans.

Even more frustrating about the Left's Covid propaganda is that despite studies finding that face coverings fail to keep people from getting sick, the Biden White House is recommending people mask up again.

On Friday, President Joe Biden took a tour of the newly renovated situation room, which was done for an estimated $50 million. The room had high-tech, scientific television screens, computers, and phones.

Folks, the newly renovated White House Situation Room is up and running.



My thanks to everyone who worked on this incredible facility. pic.twitter.com/81sEvKV5Ma — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

What was more striking about the day was that Biden entered the room wearing a mask and took it off just in time for a photo op. He also chose not to mask up while standing close to several people.

Twitter users pointed out there is no logic to when the president wears a mask and when he does not.

In this video, President Biden is randomly holding or wearing a mask.



He appears to hold the mask -- touching the front -- and then, without washing his hands (i.e. mask protocol), puts the mask on and proceeds to shake hands.



Can we just stop? https://t.co/ZKi5cguAbr — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 8, 2023

Mask theater is amongst the most stochastic theater in the world. — Stefan Baral (@sdbaral) September 8, 2023

Mask on, mask off. Touch face, shake hands. What happened to their stupid elbow bumps? — Mean Wee Old Woman Deb (@mddebm) September 8, 2023

According to new protocols by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center, individuals who were in close contact with someone infected with COVID are advised to wear a mask indoors and around others for ten days, despite Biden declaring COVID to be over earlier this year.

The Biden Administration is not on the same page.

This week, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would wear a mask for the next ten days.

"The president's going to continue to follow CDC guidance," Jean-Pierre said. "That includes masking. That includes testing."

However, Biden walked into a White House State Dining Room holding − not wearing − a face mask before delivering remarks to a room of reporters.

"They keep telling me because this has to be ten days or something, I've got to keep wearing it. But don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," Biden said.

So, according to Biden's nonchalant attitude toward masks, COVID must not be too much of a concern if he is parading around without a diaper on his face despite the Left's push to fear-monger Americans into thinking they are necessary.