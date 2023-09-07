The Stories Big Tech Labeled 'Dangerous,' 'Derogatory,' or 'Unreliable/Harmful' in August
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Agents Furiously Attack Biden For Ending Trump-Era Policies

Sarah Arnold
September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Thousands of illegal migrants have entered the U.S. under the Biden Administration with no end in sight, bringing record-high crime and drugs into the country. 

In a recent video, a border patrol agent highlights the challenges the agency faces at the southern border, comparing the stark differences in the border between former President Trump’s administration and the Biden Administration. 

He noted that the system is so backlogged that the migrants are given court dates years into the future, explaining that they have already established lives in the U.S. by the time their court date is here. 

“They just use the system,” the agent said, adding that many illegal migrants do not qualify for asylum. 

In addition, the agent praised Trump’s border policies, calling the “Remain in Mexico” policy “the most effective thing” in combatting the border situation. 

During the Trump Administration, a measure regarding DNA testing was introduced to verify familial relationships with those crossing the southern border.

According to the border agent, “40 to 50 percent” were not families. He recalled when a consulate was caught providing fake documentation to support a migrant’s claim. 

The video shows a border crisis made worse by the Biden Administration’s damaging policies. 

In August, thousands of migrant families crossed the border into the U.S., setting a new record. 

According to data, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested at least 91,000 illegal aliens who came over as part of a family, surpassing the one-month record set in 2019, when 84,486 migrant families were apprehended. 

In July, illegal border crossings spiked by more than 33 percent, with agents apprehending 136,652 aliens— a dramatic jump since the first time in Biden’s tenure that apprehensions dropped below 100,000. 

That same month, border agents captured 60,161 adults attempting to cross the border, up more than 40 percent from the previous year. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents also apprehended 10,000 unaccompanied minors that month. 

BORDER CRISIS

