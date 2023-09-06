Liberal Media Forced to Admit Low Biden Numbers Freak Out the Democratic Party

President Joe Biden is not getting any younger or sharper, causing Democrats to fully hit the panic button as his low poll numbers continue to drop and former President Trump’s skyrocket.

On Wednesday, during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the host had a moment of self-reflection as he realized Biden’s sinking poll numbers may be a cause for concern as the country nears the 2024 election.

The panel admitted that the Democratic Party is in “panic mode” over Biden’s inability to shine on the campaign trail.

Biden’s three years in office has brought nothing but havoc on the U.S.

The southern border has seen a record amount of illegal migrants cross into the U.S., sky-high inflation, and so much crime that has cost business owners thousands and thousands of dollars.

“American democracy is on the line,” Joe Scarborough said. “Do we really want to just cross our fingers and hope for the best?”

He noted a recent Wall Street Journal poll that showed Trump leading by 46 points over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and another surgery that found that 73 percent of Americans said Biden is too old to serve as president.

“That Wall Street Journal poll… freaked me out,” host Donny Deutsch admitted.

However, both liberal hosts said the Left needs to rally behind the 80-year-old president despite the outcome not looking for him.

By the end, the hosts agreed that they need to focus on defeating Trump and the potential “end of democracy” if he wins a second term, adding that the approach is not ideal but will hopefully work in the long run.

CNN also sounded the alarm on high stakes that Trump wins the 2024 GOP nominee.

The network’s top political analyst, David Chalian, hated to admit that the former president was pulling a lot of support behind him compared to Biden.

“Our brand new numbers in this poll conducted by SSRS among Republican and Republican-leaning voters show that you have Donald Trump at 52 percent, majority support,” Chalian said. “Ron DeSantis is next in line here, way back at 18 percent. Everyone else is in single digits. This is a one-man race.”

Chalian highlighted that Trump is up five percentage points since June, noting that DeSantis is not doing as well as he once was.

“Look at Ron DeSantis. He is slipping. He’s down eight percentage points from where he was in June,” Chalian continued.