Pete Buttigieg Wants You to Stop Driving Cars

No gas stoves, no gas-powered cars, and no beer are just a few things the Biden Administration has put the kibosh on.

The Democrat-controlled White House is now fear-mongering Americans into believing all cars cause climate change and promote racism and should, therefore, be banned.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appointed an Obama-era group made up of 24 "leading experts" to advise him on "transportation equity," claiming the privilege of owning a car ignites "systemic racism" and should be banned because of their negative impact on the environment.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Transportation Equity include "spatial policy scholar" Andrea Marpillero-Colomina, who says, "All cars are bad" and calls for "zero emission transit."

However, she told the Free Beacon that she is not "advocating for a complete erasure" of cars but hopes to convince Buttigieg to re-direct the U.S. from relying on private motor vehicles.

Veronica Davis also claimed cars are the "problem" and divide communities because, according to her, vehicles are a "status symbol" that only privileged white people own.

"This isn't anti-car propaganda, but vehicles have wreaked havoc on the environment and communities," Davis said, according to her book about inclusive transportation. "Racism shaped the urban and suburban areas, where even today we see the residual effects."

Scrapped by the Trump Administration, the committee will advise Buttigieg on "promising practices to institutionalize equity into agency programs, policies, regulations, and activities."

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that required federal agencies to "pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all." The agency reportedly has to conduct an "equity assessment" to identify policies that create "systemic barriers" for minority communities.

In January, Buttigieg promoted a climate plan to reduce "commuting miles" through an "increase in remote work and virtual engagements."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted major opportunities for telework, with some studies showing the possibility of ten percent long-term reduction in annual vehicle miles traveled," the plan states.

Along with several other things, the Biden Administration has advocated for Americans to purchase electric vehicles to push their radical New Green Deal.