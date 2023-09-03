Biden’s Hurricane Idalia Trip Turned Into a Photo Op and Way to Push Dems' New Green Deal

In no shocking surprise, President Joe Biden used his Hurricane Idalia trip to push his administration's Green New Deal, tying the natural disaster to “climate change.”

“Nobody can deny the impact of the climate crisis,” Biden claimed. “Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of a climate crisis anymore.”

He claimed “historic floods, intense droughts, extreme heat, deadly wildfires, that have caused serious damage “like we’ve never seen before” is the effect of climate change. However, all of these are part of the fundamental aspect of nature.

For instance, the first hurricanes recorded date back to the pre-1600s, which was observed and reported by Europeans as it occurred during Christopher Columbus's second voyage to Hispaniola.

“Just since being president in two and a half years, I’ve flown over more land, burned to the ground as a consequence of wildfires than occupy the state or the entire land of the state of Maryland from down in New Mexico and Alabama all up to Montana and around. It’s been devastating,” Biden said.

It wouldn't be a public speaking event without the 80-year-old president suffering a gaffe, in which he said his administration’s goal is to “increase the number and intensity of the extreme weather events.”

“I also convened my entire cabinet as part of a whole of government response, and that response is to increase the number and intensity of the extreme weather events and be wary,” Biden said. “We’re going to use all the resources available to the government to do it.”

Despite Biden’s claims that natural disasters, such as hurricanes, are caused by climate change, a study conducted by European Physical Journal Plus refutes the idea.

“To date, global observations do not show any significant trends in both the number and the energy accumulated by hurricanes, as shown in Fig. 1 and as claimed in several specific papers for the USA, which report the trend dating back to over 160 years ago, or for other regions of the globe. Therefore, after adjusting the time series to take into account the smaller observational capacities of the past, there remains only a small nominally positive upward trend of tropical storms from 1878 to 2006. Statistical tests indicate that this trend is not significantly distinguishable from zero.”

The study also found no evidence that floods are not a leading indication of climate change, noting that “evidence for increases in flooding remains elusive and a long list of studies shows little or no evidence of increased flood magnitudes, with some studies finding more evidence of decreases than increases.”

According to the study’s authors, deaths from natural disasters have decreased 99 percent from a century ago.