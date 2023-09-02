Like Communism, the Climate Change Agenda Will Kill Millions
Big Tech Has Labeled This Story As 'Dangerous' and 'Derogatory.' You Be the...
Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story
The One Conclusion Trump's GOP Opponents Must Accept Right Now
In New Biography, Elon Musk Opens Up About His Transgender, 'Communist' Child
DeSantis Tells Biden Not to Visit Florida Following Hurricane Idalia
Of Course This Is What the Left Focuses on With DeSantis' Handling of...
Politicians' Brains Are a Bipartisan Problem
Germany Is Trapped in the Vicious Spiral of Intervention
Why State Schools Should Refuse Federal Money
Idalia, an Over-Blown Hurricane
Watch Riley Gaines Obliterate Left-Wing Activist In a Few Short Words
Trump Mocks GOP Rivals As 'Second-Class Acts'
Video Footage Captures Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Walk Over Biden’s 'Closed' Border Dail...
Tipsheet

Here's How the Media Handled Fetterman’s Stroke Vs. McConnell's 'Freeze'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 02, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It is night and day how the mainstream media handled Democrat Sen. John Fetterman's (D-PA.) stroke and Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY.) 30-second "freeze," both of which have critics questioning their abilities to remain in office. 

When McConnell suffered from two "freeze" episodes in which he stood at a podium in front of reporters unable to speak, the media used words such as "embarrassing" and "alarming.

However, Left-wing media outlets praised Fetterman's recent hospitalization for depression after his stroke as "powerful" in which is inspiring to others suffering from mental health disorders. 

Critics raised concerns about Fetterman's ability to serve as senator after he struggled to speak coherently for almost an hour during a debate against his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

The media dismissed concerns regarding his impairment as "ableism."

Left-wing outlets sympathized with Fetterman while, at the same time, disability advocates rushed to his side to praise his courage to debate live on stage. 

A Democrat voter told CNN that Fetterman's post-stroke performance during the debate was a "profile in courage." 

On the contrary, when reporting on McConnell's health scare, the media immediately began calling on the Republican to retire, raising concerns he is too old to hold office. 

Recommended

Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story Matt Vespa

CNN columnist said that McConnell's "freeze" was "embarrassing" and an "increasing political problem." 

However, President Joe Biden's gaffes and repeated tumblings are not an issue to the Left-wing media. 

Additionally, a Politico Playbook article, "Mitch McConnell's Untenable Silence," suggested that McConnell warrants more scrutiny than Fetterman because he is a party leader. 

Axios noted that McConnell's age and physical health will be a contender when deciding the fate of his career. 

The left-leaning outlet did, however, note that questioning McConnell's age will force Democrats also to address Biden's declining health as he turns 81 in November. 

Time Magazine also hit back against critics who take Biden's age into play, saying that "ageist attacks" are outdated stereotypes and hurt younger generations. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story Matt Vespa
The One Conclusion Trump's GOP Opponents Must Accept Right Now Matt Vespa
DeSantis Tells Biden Not to Visit Florida Following Hurricane Idalia Sarah Arnold
Of Course This Is What the Left Focuses on With DeSantis' Handling of Hurricane Idalia Rebecca Downs
In New Biography, Elon Musk Opens Up About His Transgender, 'Communist' Child Leah Barkoukis
From One Unapologetic Media Hoax to the Next Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story Matt Vespa