Here's How the Media Handled Fetterman’s Stroke Vs. McConnell's 'Freeze'

It is night and day how the mainstream media handled Democrat Sen. John Fetterman's (D-PA.) stroke and Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY.) 30-second "freeze," both of which have critics questioning their abilities to remain in office.

When McConnell suffered from two "freeze" episodes in which he stood at a podium in front of reporters unable to speak, the media used words such as "embarrassing" and "alarming."

However, Left-wing media outlets praised Fetterman's recent hospitalization for depression after his stroke as "powerful" in which is inspiring to others suffering from mental health disorders.

Critics raised concerns about Fetterman's ability to serve as senator after he struggled to speak coherently for almost an hour during a debate against his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The media dismissed concerns regarding his impairment as "ableism."

Left-wing outlets sympathized with Fetterman while, at the same time, disability advocates rushed to his side to praise his courage to debate live on stage.

Senator Bob Casey:



John Fetterman's "message came through very clearly...his answers were very direct."



On what planet?

A Democrat voter told CNN that Fetterman's post-stroke performance during the debate was a "profile in courage."

On the contrary, when reporting on McConnell's health scare, the media immediately began calling on the Republican to retire, raising concerns he is too old to hold office.

A CNN columnist said that McConnell's "freeze" was "embarrassing" and an "increasing political problem."

However, President Joe Biden's gaffes and repeated tumblings are not an issue to the Left-wing media.

Additionally, a Politico Playbook article, "Mitch McConnell's Untenable Silence," suggested that McConnell warrants more scrutiny than Fetterman because he is a party leader.

Axios noted that McConnell's age and physical health will be a contender when deciding the fate of his career.

The left-leaning outlet did, however, note that questioning McConnell's age will force Democrats also to address Biden's declining health as he turns 81 in November.

Time Magazine also hit back against critics who take Biden's age into play, saying that "ageist attacks" are outdated stereotypes and hurt younger generations.