Trump Mocks GOP Rivals As 'Second-Class Acts'

According to former President Trump, his 2024 GOP rivals are nothing but "second-tier people."

In a video posted by Trump's War Room, the former president questioned his GOP opponent's credibility, suggesting they are second-class acts with no presidential talent.

"They were merely pretenders to the throne. These aren't presidential people. These aren't presidential talents," Trump said.

He insinuated the above comment was geared more toward former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson— whom he mockingly referred to as "Ada Hutchinson."

He then criticized the answers of candidates who participated in Fox News's first 2024 GOP presidential debate, saying that their responses were terrible and the delivery was worse.

Trump then focused on the "most corrupt" and "the most incompetent" president the U.S. has ever seen— President Joe Biden.

"Not a good way to start the fight against crooked Joe Biden and his absolute lunatic thugs," Trump cautioned. "We will not let this country suffer anymore under the reign of a man who can't put two sentences together."

Before signing off, Trump promised Americans he would regain the White House in 2024 and make the country great again.

On a separate occasion, Trump promised to "lock up" his political opponents should he become the next president.

During an interview with Glenn Beck, the 45th president was asked if he regrets not arresting failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election.

"Well, I'll give you an example ... the answer is you have no choice because they're doing it to us," he replied.

Speaking about Biden, Trump suggested he should have legally gone after the 80-year-old president for his alleged corrupt crimes, such as pocketing millions from foreign countries while selling out the U.S.

"And I never hit Biden as hard as I could have. And then I heard he was trying to indict me, and it was him that was doing it, you know," Trump said. "I don't think he's sharp enough to think about much, but he was there, and he was probably the one giving the order."

Trump called the politicians in the Democratic Party "evil," adding that the Left funds every hit job targeted at him.

The radical Left's four politically motivated indictments might be enough to keep Trump off the campaign trail. Still, it is not enough to keep him from securing the GOP presidential nominee.

According to several polls, Trump has seen significant polling and fundraising boosts with each indictment this year.

Since the release of his mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia, last week, Trump has extended his lead over his Republican nomination rivals, proving American's loyal support for the 45th president.

A Coefficient poll found Trump polled at 58 percent compared with Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13 percent.

Immediately after his mugshot release, a Morning Consult survey found that it had no adverse effect on Trump's chances of securing the GOP nominee. He garnered 58 percent of the support, while DeSantis is 14 percent. No other candidate had over 10 percent.