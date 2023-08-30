Mysterious Black 'Biden Curtains' Surrounding Maui Suggests Gov't Officials Attempt to Keep the Truth Out

Many theories and conspiracies have been floating around the internet regarding the devastating Maui fires that claimed at least 114 lives and left over 850 people missing in Lahaina.

However, mysterious black curtains around the island's ground zero site raise questions about whether they are purposely being placed to keep the media and public out.

Social media influencer Geoff Cygnus has been monitoring the situation. He posted a video to TikTok stopping his vehicle near the curtain to film but was immediately approached by the National Guard and told to "keep moving."

"I was almost immediately, after these 20 seconds, National Guard came and chased me off, yelled at me, told me to get back in my car and keep moving," he said.

Miles and miles of black fencing being put up in Lahaina.



Ground Zero is now behind the Biden curtain. pic.twitter.com/krmxr4XcCr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 28, 2023

Dubbed the "Biden Curtains," Cygnus also reported that he spotted "special police" in foreign-made vehicles, presumably to ensure that nothing is documented, around the area.

"They are putting a lot of energy into this," Cygnus said. "It's not just the fencing; it's the rocks, the police, the barricades. Everything seems designed to prevent people from documenting what's happening."

In his video, Cygnus noted that drones, often used by media and citizens to capture aerial views of affected areas, are prohibited, adding, "You can't take a picture... You can't pull over… You can't get in anywhere near any of this."

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reportedly says it was asked by Maui officials to stop posting "new imagery of damage/disaster/debris starting now," causing people to question why officials are going to great lengths to hide the affected area.



