This Is How Countries Fall
Oliver Anthony Clears Up What 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Is All About
There Was Another Fire on Maui
Rich Men North of Richmond
Democrats And The Hitler Lie
The Quiet Part, In Your Face
America Gets Mugged By Democrats
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 180: Jesus Walked on Water and What It...
DeSantis Gets Touchingly Personal at Debate As He Shares Abortion Survivor's Story
Why Are City Officials Squashing Christian Ministries?
Sweden Has a Long History as a Pioneer of Capitalism
Should We Humanize the Abortion Debate?
Covert Influence Operations, by Americans Against Other Americans
Mice Lobby Against the Better Mousetrap
Tipsheet

Biden WH Met With Jack Smith’s Office Just Weeks Before Trump Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 27, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In a bombshell revelation, the Biden White House counsel’s office met with a senior aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith just weeks before former President Trump was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents. 

According to a report, White House visitor logs show that Jay Bratt, who joined Smith’s staff shortly after his appointment in November 2022, met with Caroline Saba, the deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, on March 31, 2023. Danielle Ray, an FBI agent in the Washington field office, joined the two.

Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office on June 8, 2023. 

In November 2021, Bratt also met with Saba at the White House. At the time of that meeting, Trump was taking part in negotiations with the National Archives, who were demanding he turn over presidential records from his Mar-A-Lago home. 

Bratt joined a third meeting at the White House in 2021, however, this time with Katherine Reily— an advisor to the White House chief of staff’s office.

The meetings raise concerns that the Biden White House was involved and knew of Smith’s soon-to-be actions of filing charges against Trump.

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani— indicted last week on charges he attempted to overturn the 2020 election— told the New York Post that there is no legitimate reason for the DOJ to meet with the White House unless the highest levels coordinate it. 

Recommended

Democrats And The Hitler Lie Derek Hunter

“What’s happening is they have trashed every ethical rule that exists, and they have created a state police. It is a Biden state prosecutor and a Biden state police,” Giuliani said. 

The White House visitor logs do not provide reasons for these meetings. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said there is “no reason why the Justice Department should not be able to confirm whether this meeting was related to the ongoing investigation or concerns some other matter.” 

In June 2022, Bratt was instructed to inspect storage facilities at Mar-a-Lago, where he came in contact with Trump. One month later, he became a leading advocate for the unexpected FBI raid of the Florida estate. 

Tags: TRUMP BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats And The Hitler Lie Derek Hunter
John Kennedy Goes Nuclear On Biden in Scathing Rant Sarah Arnold
Oliver Anthony Clears Up What 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Is All About Matt Vespa
Canada Is Mulling a Game Plan In Case a Conservative Wins the 2024 Election Sarah Arnold
There Was Another Fire on Maui Matt Vespa
America Gets Mugged By Democrats Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Democrats And The Hitler Lie Derek Hunter