Fox News Sets Its Sight On a New GOP Candidate, and It Isn’t Trump Or DeSantis

In an effort to align itself with someone other than former President Trump, Fox News is shifting away from the GOP’s top Republican contender and focusing on its latest favorite alternative candidate.

According to an analysis by the Daily Beast, the Right-leaning network has increasingly boosted its interest in covering 2024 GOP candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The youngest GOP presidential candidate out of the eight running has been mentioned at least 200 times over the past week and has appeared in six interviews that touted his rise in polls.

TVEyes also pointed out that Ramaswamy has appeared for a half-dozen interviews, in which the network has praised his ability to connect with young voters.

Fox News “gushed” over 37-year-old’s ability to rap Eminem lyrics, “believing he tapped into music that really appeals to Gen-Z’ers.”

The once-Trump-loving network has often declared Ramaswamy “brilliant” with “perfect messaging.”

“He’s a young guy who likes everything Trump did and wants the twice-impeached ex-president as a mentor,” the Daily Beast noted.

At the beginning of the year, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) was the network’s idol. However, as his polling numbers rapidly decline and his campaign suffers significant drawbacks such as poor financial management, Fox News has a new favorite in town.

The network also has been hitting DeSantis with harsher questions, such as backing him into a corner regarding his campaign choices that haven’t helped him in the race.

Ramaswamy has vowed to stand by Trump through the multiple politically motivated witch hunts thrown at him, while DeSantis continues to hold a hostile stance toward the former president.

Ahead of the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday, Ramaswamy and DeSantis are expected to be the event’s main headliners as they pose serious threats to one another.

Despite Trump being expected to be absent from the debate, he still holds the majority of support, dominating the GOP playing field while his opponents trail far behind him in the polls.