Democrat Katie Hobbs Calls to Indict Trump In Arizona

The political persecution against former President Trump is nowhere to be over. In fact, Republicans predict he will be hit with his fifth indictment this year in just a matter of time.

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake believes Trump will be indicted in Arizona "ASAP" after the former president questioned the integrity of elections in the state after Lake lost to now-Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"@JoeBiden used pseudonyms & Government channels to facilitate his illicit business in Ukraine," Lake tweeted. "The Deep State will need another distraction for the media. I expect they'll order @katiehobbs &@krismayes to indict @realDonaldTrump ASAP. That's how these corrupt actors operate."

This is disgusting.@katiehobbs is just waiting for her signal from @JoeBiden to order her AG to indict @realDonaldTrump.



Hobbs was installed into office because they knew she'd be Biden's puppet.



She doesn't work for Arizonans.



Her strings are pulled by the Swamp. pic.twitter.com/JimeHsmb9Q — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 17, 2023

Earlier this week, Hobbs said that she supports Arizona being next in line to indict Trump. She said she would be pleased to see the Arizona attorney general follow suit with Georgia and Michigan in throwing unfair charges at Trump.

"I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable, and this is part of that process," Hobbs said during an event in Phoenix. "I don't think we'll change direction until there's accountability at the top level. And this is an important step forward that I think should move forward and play out in the legal process."

Trump is currently facing 91 felony charges spread across four separate indictments—two federal indictments and two at the state level, in New York and Georgia. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the politically motivated charges against him, which he calls a "witch hunt."

Arizona was one of the swing states that went for Trump during the 2016 election by about 91,000 votes. However, President Joe Biden flipped that in 2020 by about 10,500 votes. Trump questioned the election results, the only county in the state to convert from a Trump win in 2016 to Biden in 2020.

"In 2022, Hobbs ran a sham election & gave herself a promotion. Now, she's using her illegitimate office to order her illegitimate AG to INDICT @realDonaldTrump & Grassroots Arizonans. If the fake news is wondering, THIS is what a threat to democracy looks like," Lake continued.

The Arizona Republican pointed out how the not-so-coincidental indictments come just as bombshell news erupts about Biden and his corrupt son Hunter Biden.

"If you look at the pattern of things and the ways they played out, every time there is some big, breaking news about Joe and Hunter Biden and their shady business dealings and the way they've been selling out this country for decades, all of a sudden you have another Donald Trump indictment," Lake tweeted.

.@JoeBiden used pseudonyms & Government channels to facilitate his illicit business in Ukraine.



The Deep State will need another distraction for the media.



I expect they'll order @katiehobbs & @krismayes to indict @realDonaldTrump ASAP.



That's how these corrupt actors operate. https://t.co/Vxyi9YmJES — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 17, 2023



