Hunter Biden Was Living At the WH the Same Time Cocaine Was Found In the West Wing

Hunter Biden and his wife and kid crashed at the White House just days before his sweetheart plea deal on federal tax and gun crimes fell through. The embattled son went from staying in dirty motels with prostitutes to couch surfing at the President of the United State’s home.

According to a report, on June 21, Hunter began his two-week stay at the White House— unbeknownst to most staffers— that included the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing, Hunter’s controversial appearance at a state dinner honoring the Indian prime minister, two trips to the presidential retreat at Camp David and an Independence Day celebration.

The clan reportedly left the White House on July 5.

The report notes that at various times, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have let family members stay with them when needed at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

It also points out that most White House aides are “not involved” in conversations about the President’s son and “strenuously avoid” discussing Hunter Biden’s legal battles with Biden because they believe their “contributions and ideas would not be welcome.”

Despite concerns that Hunter’s criminal past and legal woes are taking a hit to the President’s chances of being re-elected in 2024, the staffers, including senior aides, refuse to acknowledge the situation.

In a June NBC News report, Biden reportedly told his aides sternly, saying, “Hands off my family.”

On July 26, the day that Hunter was set to enter the plea deal in a Delaware courtroom, Biden’s aides intentionally cleared the President’s schedule so he could oversee the case. White House staffers were concerned that exposing Biden to the press as the hearing un-folded would not end well.

According to the report, Biden made no public appearance that day, and aides were privately relieved that the President’s schedule was kept open because the plea deal collapsed.

The Washington Post notes how the Biden family fears ongoing scrutiny of Hunter could cause him to make damaging life decisions. The Left-leaning Post also encourages the reader to pity Biden because he has to care for his drug- and prostitute-addicted, finger-painting middle-aged son.