Tipsheet

Leaked Debate Prep Instructs DeSantis to Take a 'Sledgehammer' to Rivals

Sarah Arnold
August 18, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Ahead of next week's anticipated GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, a pro- Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) super PAC posted and then deleted a memo describing its strategy for success at the event.

According to the hundreds of documents, the memo included advice, research, polls, and guidance on attacking his Republican rivals. 

DeSantis was advised to take a "sledgehammer" to the rising candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in the now-deleted document first obtained by the New York Times. It also instructed the Florida governor to call him "Fake Vivek" or "Vivek the Fake."

Additionally, the memo advises DeSantis to defend former President Trump if former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks the 45th president— who is reportedly not supposed to be in attendance. 

"Trump isn't here, so let's just leave him alone. He's too weak to defend himself here. We're all running against him. I don't think we want to join forces with someone on this stage who's auditioning for a show on MSNBC," the memo read. 

The memo also advised DeSantis to target President Joe Biden at least five times throughout the debate. Candidate South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was also mentioned in the message— suggesting the Never Back Down PAC is concerned other GOP candidates have a shot at the nominee. 

Roger Ailes' "Orchestra Pit" strategy was also mentioned in the documents, telling DeSantis he should create several as his main talking points. 

According to a 2011 Rolling Stone interview with Ailes, he says creating an "Orchestra Pit" strategy during a debate is "suicide" for the other candidate. 

"You have two guys on stage, and one guy says, "I have a solution to the Middle East problem," and the other guy falls in the orchestra pit; who do you think is going to be on the evening news," Ailes said. "One thing you don't want to do is get your head up too far on some new vision for America because then the next thing that happens is the media runs over to the Republican side and says, "Tell me why you think this is an idiotic idea.'"

The memo also suggests that DeSantis be relatable and show emotion— something many say he has struggled with since announcing his campaign. He was instructed to touch on personal subjects such as life at home with his kids and wife. 

Last week during the Iowa State Fair, as Trump circled his helicopter around the area where DeSantis was greeting supporters, a banner was seen that read, "Be likable, Ron."

