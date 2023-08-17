The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Maui Wildfire Survivors Claim Hawaiian Electric Utility Trucks Blocked Escape Routes
CIA Being Sued for Info on Its Role in Letter Calling Hunter's Laptop...
The President's Attempts to Sell 'Bidenomics' Have Gone Over Like a Lead Balloon
The Post-Title 42 Wave of Illegal Immigrants Is Here and It's Wreaking Havoc
Geraldo Rivera Claims He Got Praise From Fox News Employees for Criticizing Tucker
Say ‘Aloha’ to Objectivity, Biden’s Proxy Admin, and the Press Obsessed About Indictments…...
Is This a Sign GOP Support for Ukraine Aid Is Coming to an...
Why Hawaii's Governor Says the State Is Looking to 'Acquire Land' Destroyed in...
Disturbing Photos Show the Brutal Mistreatment of J6 Prisoner
Checkmate: Another Governing Body Just Banned Trans People From Women’s Events
Jim Jordan Subpoenas FBI, DOJ for Colluding With Big Tech to Censor Americans
Parents Cannot Challenge School Policy Keeping Students’ Gender Transitions a Secret, Cour...
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Could End Up Impeached Thanks to This State...
Tipsheet

California Democrats Put a Price Tag On Child Trafficking Victims

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 17, 2023 6:45 PM

A group of California Democrats put the nail in the coffin for a bill that would classify child trafficking as a serious crime. 

On Wednesday, members of California's overwhelmingly Democratic State Assembly moved the bill to "the suspense file," which, according to Sacramento's CapRadio, is a parliamentary procedure that allows some bills to "be killed without public debate."

For the bill to make it out of the "suspense file," it must pass a closed-door hearing with high-ranking legislators. The appropriations chair and possibly the top leaders in each legislative chamber would have the final say on which bills pass and which are held. 

The committee's primary purpose is to analyze the financial impact of bills, and the child trafficking bill would have a fiscal impact of over $150,000. 

The bill's author, Republican Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), attempted to keep the bill off the suspense file but was unsuccessful in convincing the committee to pass the bill. She slammed the committee for putting a price tag on the victims of human trafficking. 

"I want to make it very clear that there's no price tag that can be placed on a victim of human trafficking, especially a child," Grove said. "Selling a child to be raped over and over again is a crime that is so grotesque, immoral, and barbaric; it should be prevented and stopped at any cost."

The Republican also brought two child trafficking victims to the hearing to better help her case. One of the victims was Briana Moseley, whose sister allegedly died after struggling with mental health issues after being brutally raped by her trafficker and his friends— the trafficker reportedly walked free. 

Recommended

So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa

If passed, the bill would "classify trafficking of children and teenagers younger than 18 years old as a serious felony on par with murder, arson, and rape." While a bipartisan Senate majority passed the bill, six Democrats in July blocked it from advancing in the Assembly.

Grove said that the Democrat-run state of California "has the unfortunate distinction of being one of the top states for human trafficking in the United States. Thousands of people, many minors, are forced into sexual and labor exploitation each year."

Tags: SEX TRAFFICKING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Had a Pseudonym Email Account He Communicated With Hunter on? Katie Pavlich
Maui Wildfire Survivors Claim Hawaiian Electric Utility Trucks Blocked Escape Routes Matt Vespa
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Could End Up Impeached Thanks to This State Senator Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa