Florida Republican Brings Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Another Republican has brought Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden, alleging his ties to investigations involving his son Hunter Biden.

Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-Fla) presented his case against the president this week to remove Biden from the Oval Office.

The Republican claims Biden was involved in his family members’ business schemes and took steps to protect them from the legal consequences.

“It's long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Stuebe said in a statement. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens."

Stuebe added that the evidence built against the president proves he should no longer be allowed to sell out the U.S., calling for his removal from the White House.

“The Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud,” he added.

Abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution were the four articles of impeachment Stuebe brought forth.

The Republican alleges that Hunter and first brother, James Biden, sold access to Biden while serving as Vice President, even though the Biden White House has continually denied this, saying that he has never “talked business” with Hunter’s business partners.

However, a recent photo resurfaced with Biden aboard Air Force Two with his Hunter Biden-linked current adviser during a 2015 trip to Ukraine.

Stuebe also cites the “Biden campaign improperly colluded with Justice Department” to interfere with the investigation into Hunter. This comes after the DOJ announced Delaware US Attorney David Weiss would be given special counsel authority in the case against Hunter.

The third article of impeachment alleges that the Budrn crime family “recruited” investors on “false and fraudulent pretenses” while having access to the president.

Steube also highlighted the “comingled and intertwined finances” between Biden and his son, claiming that “between 2010 and 2019, thousands of dollars of Biden family money was spent on illegal drug transactions and prostitution.”

Stuebe, as well as other Republicans, accuse Biden of abusing his power by accepting bribes, committing major fraud, and Hobbs Act extortion while protecting his drug-addicted corrupt son.



