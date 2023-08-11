Biden’s Stolen Valor
Does Anyone Find This Response From the Justice Department About Joe Biden Odd?
Now That His Plea Deal Is Dead, Here Are Hunter Biden's Pretrial Release...
The Garbage Women's Soccer Team That Hates America
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for...
Why One GOP Candidate Complains About Having to Be at the Iowa State...
Border States Busing Migrants to Sanctuary Cities Proves to Be a Winning Strategy
CNN Moans Republicans Don’t Trust Them, Trump Will Cancel ‘Morning Joe’, and Which...
‘The Castle of Lies Is Crumbling’: WaPo Quietly Issues Yet Another ‘Update’ to...
Political Analyst Reveals How Trump Will Win the GOP Nominee
Federal Judge Issues New Rules for Trump Ahead of His Trial
Photo of Joe Biden On Air Force Two Proves He Knew About Hunter’s...
Here's Why University Professors Are Suing This Pro-Life State
Court Blocks Law Protecting Women's Spaces From Biological Male 'Transgender' Students
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Damning Hunter Biden News as Critics Question the DOJ's Motive

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 11, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Former President Trump issued a scathing response to news that the woke Department of Justice is attempting to dismiss tax fraud charges against Hunter Biden. 

According to court documents, the Biden DOJ plans to re-file them in a different jurisdiction, which reveals the move could make way for them to reintroduce the exact charges, just in another district.

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden crime family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain,” Trump’s statement read. 

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Special Counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation. The decision marked a major turning point in the ongoing probe. However, the appointee is U.S. Attorney David Weiss. 

Allegations point to concerns that Weiss hid bombshell evidence from investigators and that his office prevented its probe from looking into the president’s apparent role in his son’s overseas business dealings. IRS whistleblowers also allege charges against Hunter were mysteriously dropped by Weiss even after he approved them. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

In June, Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of failing to pay taxes initially filed in Delaware. 

A month later, the president’s corrupt son pleaded not guilty, which stalled plea negotiations and is supposedly the reason for the DOJ to move the case. Critics say the move is a way for Hunter Biden to receive a more favorable outcome, in which the Biden family hopes to get a liberal judge that will secure the sweetheart deal. 

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as Special Counsel,” Garland said on Friday. 

Many say the ploy to acquire special counsel status suddenly will allow Weiss to avoid testifying before the House Judiciary Committee next month, in which he would be questioned about damning reports he helped cover up an investigation into Hunter Biden. 

It has also been brought to attention that the move was made to block Congressional oversight until after the 2024 election.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Matt Vespa
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
Does Anyone Find This Response From the Justice Department About Joe Biden Odd? Matt Vespa
Political Analyst Reveals How Trump Will Win the GOP Nominee Sarah Arnold
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis