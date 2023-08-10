Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
Ex-Gorsuch Law Clerk Thinks This Jack Smith Staffer Should Be Slapped With Misconduct...
Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note
Texas Republicans Say No Funding for DHS Until Border Crisis Is Under Control
Hollywood Misses a Plot Point, There’s More Kamala Karma Adjustment, and Brown Bag...
Why This Campaign to Change the Washington Commanders' Name Is Going Viral
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates
Democrat Ruling Class Goes the Way of Banana Republics to Eliminate Opposition
Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact Checked and It Shows Just How Oblivious She...
Another CA School District May Soon Adopt a Policy to Protect Parents' Rights
Nikki Haley Has Spruced Up Her RNC Loyalty Pledge
Tipsheet

Seattle Cop Unleashes Fury On 'Spineless Mayor' In Resignation Letter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A retired Seattle police officer unleashed frustration with police and city leaders in an "unfiltered, raw, and unapologetic" resignation letter.

Lieutenant Jessica Taylor served in the Seattle Police Department for 23 years, and over that time, she has seen corruption, failed liberal policies, and alleged manipulation in the "toxic" environment. 

The letter, addressed to Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Mayor Bruce Harrell, and the Seattle City Council, accused them of allowing the city to succumb to "anarchy and chaos." 

In her 15-page letter, Taylor said the city was a "breeding ground of lies, deceit, favoritism, and rampant corruption" as the Democrat-run city struggles with rising crime that does not appear not to be slowing down any time soon.

"The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council's absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor's office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city's downhill slide straight to rock bottom," she wrote. 

She accused the Democrat mayor of being a bully who controls and gaslights the city, adding that he had driven away talented potential police officers due to his liberal policies that wreak havoc on the department. 

"You willingly became a puppet, a spineless 'yes man,' perfectly willing to throw the entire department under the bus to achieve your coveted spot as chief, complete with a fancy corner office," Taylor wrote.

The retired officer compared the state of the police department to a "circus" with "boisterous clowns running amok." 

"Their priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies rather than genuinely serving the city's and its resident's best interests. Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions," her letter continued. 

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter

In the first five months of 2023, downtown Seattle saw over 166 violent crimes, including two homicides. The district is the second-highest number of damaging crime reports through May 2023. 

The department has also dealt with a shortage of officers amid increased crime since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Seattle saw an average of 13 to 16 officers leave per month. 

"SPD is dangerously understaffed, and the officers and their families are suffering," Taylor wrote. "The hours are ruthlessly long, and due to the staffing crisis (created by you, the mayor, and the council), these unsafe conditions are entirely unacceptable. Completely. They have also been working for years without a contract — Also unacceptable."

Tags: DEMOCRATS CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments Julio Rosas
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets Sarah Arnold
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates Sarah Arnold
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter