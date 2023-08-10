Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note
Texas Republicans Say No Funding for DHS Until Border Crisis Is Under Control
Hollywood Misses a Plot Point, There’s More Kamala Karma Adjustment, and Brown Bag...
Why This Campaign to Change the Washington Commanders' Name Is Going Viral
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations
Seattle Cop Unleashes Fury On 'Spineless Mayor' In Resignation Letter
Democrat Ruling Class Goes the Way of Banana Republics to Eliminate Opposition
Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact Checked and It Shows Just How Oblivious She...
Another CA School District May Soon Adopt a Policy to Protect Parents' Rights
Nikki Haley Has Spruced Up Her RNC Loyalty Pledge
Study Claims Women Who Undergo Irreversible Transgender ‘Top Surgery’ Have No Regrets
Tipsheet

Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Popular Republican Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) confirmed speculation that she might jump into the 2024 presidential race at the last minute. 

In an already crowded GOP playing field, Noem said that now is not the time to run for president, adding that no Republican can win the nomination over former President Trump. 

“The fact is, none of them can win as long as Trump’s in the race. And that’s just the facts. So why run if you can’t win?” Noem said during an interview on Fox and Friends. 

Trump has dominated the polls since entering the game. Not even his closest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), has come close to edging him out. 

According to RealClearPolitics, the 45th president has a massive 38-point average lead in the polls, already polling on average at 53.9 percent.

Noem, who has yet to endorse any candidate, assured Americans that “you’ll hear something from me” regarding her support for GOP candidates. 

However, she did hint that she would throw her support behind Trump. 

Noem praised Trump for being “inspirational” while he was president, saying he let her control her state while President Joe Biden dictated it. 

“I’ve probably run ten statewide races. I’ve won them all. I’ve never lost. If I get into a race, I’m going to win,” Noem continued. “And President Trump did some great things for our state and for our country. As governor, everybody should be grateful for this — he let me do my job. When he was president, he let me do my job, and I appreciate that.”

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter

The Republican governor was also asked if she would be Trump’s running mate— to which she neither denied nor accepted. Instead, Noem said she would cross that bridge if they got to it, noting that Trump has not asked her to be his vice president. 

Pollster Richard Baris pointed out that there is a “Trump or bust” ” vote that will not come out for any other Republican. He said that it is “not mathematically possible for DeSantis to win the general election without the MAGA vote.” 

“The reason is what we’ve been focusing on all year. The ‘Trump OR Bust’ vote is bigger than the NeverTrump (all parties) vote,” Baris said

Tags: KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments Julio Rosas
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets Sarah Arnold
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations Rebecca Downs
Joe Manchin Reveals Potentially Big News About His Political Future Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter