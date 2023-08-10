Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2023 9:00 PM
Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) demanded Twitter to censor users who criticized her anti-Trump posts that compared him to Nazis. 

In 2017, Hobbs attacked supporters of former President Trump, likening them to neo-Nazis while she was serving in the Arizona state legislature. 

"@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans," the Democrat's tweet read. 

In November 2020, Hobbs emailed Twitter using her official Arizona secretary of state email, asking the social media company to take action against "alt-right" critics. 

"I am not sure I can provide the information you are asking for because I reported and then blocked multiple users at the same time," a portion of her email read. "The alt-right got a hold of a 3-year-old tweet on my account and have been sending harassing, abusive, and threatening tweets and direct messages for the last two days." 

In December, after the bombshell release of the Twitter Files, it was revealed that Hobbs' office emailed the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to get "Election Related Misinformation" removed from the platform. CIS forwarded the information to Twitter, which responded, "Thank You, we will escalate." 

A Twitter employee emailed Hobb's office in just a few hours, saying that "both tweets have been removed from the service." 

The emails prove Democrats feel they can use their power to censor and manipulate Americans for their benefit while demonizing Republicans. 

The discovery of Hobb's emails comes as the federal government faces scrutiny for suppressing Americans' First Amendment rights. 

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has recently faced backlash for reportedly working with big tech companies who take down posts that don't adhere to the Left's agenda, claiming it is either "misinformation" or "disinformation." 

Mike Benz, executive director of Foundation for Freedom Online, told Fox News Digital that CISA lacked the authority to do what it did. It appears to be burying evidence of censorship activities. 

"CISA pulled a fast one on the American public by setting up a social media censorship division in the name of fighting foreign influence, but then quickly seizing long-arm jurisdiction over domestic opinions online as well," Benz said. 


