Trump Fires Back At Nancy Pelosi’s 'Scared Puppy' Comment

Former President Trump snapped back at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) following her "scared puppy" comments after the president showed up to his arraignment in D.C. earlier this week.

Trump described Pelosi's story as a "very weird story" in which she told MSNBC that he looked like a "scared puppy" as he arrived in the nation's capitol to plead not guilty to four charges related to alleged 2020 election interference.

"I wasn't in the courtroom, of course, but when I saw [Trump] coming out of his car...I saw a scared puppy," Pelosi said. "He looked very, very, very concerned about [his] fate. I didn't see any bravado, confidence, or anything like that. He knows. He knows the truth: That he lost the election, and now he's got to face the music."

In response, Trump called her comments "vicious," likening her to a "wicked witch."

"I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I saw a scared puppy,' she said as she watched me on television, like millions of others that didn't see that. I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husband's journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!"

During the interview, Pelosi stuck to the Democratic Party's claims that Trump lost the election to 80-year-old President Joe Biden, saying he "knows the truth that he lost the election, and now he's got to face the music."

Trump fired back, saying that his millions of supporters watching him enter the D.C. courtroom "didn't see that," instead they saw political persecution unraveling before their eyes against a man they should be afraid of.

In a previous statement to Newsweek, a spokesman for Trump reacted to the Democrat's remarks, saying, "Is Nancy Pelosi still in Congress? Nobody's heard from her much these days. I thought she retired."