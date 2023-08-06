Let's Talk About 'The Weather'
The NYT Asked People to Compare Biden to an Animal, And the Results Were Brutally Honest

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 06, 2023 3:00 PM
The New York Times asked readers what type of animal President Joe Biden would be, and the answers are brutally honest. 

The results weren’t pretty, given the people answering the question didn’t hold back their honest thoughts on the 80-year-old president. 

Dinosaur, hippopotamus, and a sloth were just a few of the answers given when describing the president who forgets where he is more than he remembers— and Democrats expressed these about Biden. 

“A camel. The way he talks, I see the camel’s mouth moving,” said Donnia, an independent from Illinois.

“A meerkat,” said Milan, a New Hampshire Independent noted. “Anytime it’s nice out, his head’s up, and then as soon as something goes wrong, he’s just gone again.”

Another said Biden resembles a turtle— presumably because the reptile lives forever but moves extremely slowly without having much stamina to keep up with life. 

“A hippopotamus,” said Jahnique, a Delaware Democrat. “A lot of them are very violent, and a lot of them are very dangerous. They have old ways of doing things that may not always be the best course of action, like how Biden is, and they can get dangerous if they deem it necessary.”

Another NYT reader compared Biden to a snail, while another said a goldfish. 

“Just because he doesn’t seem to have an attention span to focus on anything,” the response read. 

The responses add up to how Biden is in real life. More often than not, he has forgotten where he is and who he is talking to and usually wanders around in space until someone points him in the right direction— even then, Biden can barely make it to where he’s going. 

“There’s been many times where he’s just forgotten things. He’s been caught so many times on camera with just mumbo jumbo coming out of his mouth,” a respondent said, who likened Biden to a sloth. 

In fact, a graphic published by one of the most Liberal outlets found that not one reader believes Biden shares any shared values nor thinks he is a strong leader. 

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, 54.4 percent of voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, while his approval rating remains well under water. 

