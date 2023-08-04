Two Chinese Spies Just Got Caught Serving in the U.S. Navy
'Radical Left Thugs' Politically Charged Indictments Are Costing Trump Millions In Campaign Funds

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 04, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Following his latest indictment by the politically charged Special Counsel Jack Smith, former President Trump calls on the Supreme Court to get involved with his legal battles. 

On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to demand the SCOTUS interfere with President Joe Biden and his Democrat allies' plan to hinder his potential at securing the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. 

"It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his post, the 45th president detailed how the many legal challenges from Left-wing extremists, or as Trump calls them, "Radical Left Thugss," are taking away valuable time and money that would otherwise be used to hold rallies for his millions of supporters and advertisements for his campaign. Trump also pointed out that he dominates the 2024 presidential polls, including those against Biden and his Democrat challengers. 

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate," Trump wrote. "Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede." 

Despite Trump's campaign being very successful in fundraising, his super PAC, Save America, recently reported spending $21 million in legal expenses, making legal consulting the group's most significant cost.

According to the latest Federal Election Commission filings, Republican consultant Rob Pyers pointed out that Trump's fundraising committees and PACs have raised about $135 million in the last year and a half. However, they only have about $32 million left.

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four counts related to his January 6th indictment, calling it a "very sad day for America."

The first hearing in the case is set for August 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. and will be presided over by Judge Chutkan. 

