Trump Pleads Not Guilty As Supporters Flood DC In Protest of Politically Corrupt Arraignment

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

This is Tump's second federal indictment he faces out of Smith's political persecution. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over the proceedings. The Obama-appointment judge is known for handling several cases involving individuals who entered the Capitol on January 6.

Just hours ahead of former President Trump's politically charged arraignment in Washington, D.C., hundreds of supporters showed up supporting the 45th president to prove they stand with him and against the extremely politically motivated far-Left.

Several Trump supporters were seen holding signs that read, "Trump for President '24," "Finish The Wall," and "Trump won."

Other supporters of the president stood outside the D.C. courthouse with banners that read "Trump was right about everything" while many sported MAGA hats and T-shirts.

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Washington DC: some Trump supporters, some anti-Trump protesters and A LOT of media pic.twitter.com/7Ac15S4WOo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) August 3, 2023

Trump appeared before a federal judge at 4 p.m. on Thursday following Special Counsel Jack Smith's latest political persecution against the former president-- on charges related to his push to overturn the 2020 election results before and during the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

About a dozen supporters of Trump were seen outside the courthouse, calling for the release of January 6 "political prisoners." Blacks for Trump also showed up to show respect for the former president, holding signs that read "Trump represents freedom."

In front of the courthouse “Blacks for Trump” tells the media that prosecutor Jack Smith is an ugly sell-out.



pic.twitter.com/gCQTtWDhln — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) August 3, 2023

Another Trump supporter stunned a reporter by saying the only way to save America was to vote for Trump, claiming the Left has tried to destroy him for nearly eight years.

Trump supporter awaiting President ahead of DC arraignment leaves reporter in STUNNED silence with defense of Trump:



"The only way to save America is Donald Trump… They’ve been after this man since he came down the escalator 8 years ago.”



pic.twitter.com/OkeOlVsN3M — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2023

Following entering his plea deal, Trump told reporters that his third indictment is the "persecution of a political opponent" and that is is a “very sad day for America."

"This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said. "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot."

The morning of his arraignment, Trump posted a message to his Truth Social account, telling his millions of followers, "IT IS A GREAT HONOR BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"