Biden Border Crisis: 3 Illegal Immigrants Busted in Human Trafficking Prostitution Operation

Despite what the Democrat Party says, President Joe Biden's open border policy has caused havoc in almost every corner of the U.S.— bringing organized drug rings and deadly drugs into Americans' lives.

In a shocking discovery, three illegal aliens were among the 18 people arrested in a human trafficking prostitution sting operation in Bozeman, Montana.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) suggested the Mexican Cartel could have been involved in the sting that's now flowing over the border onto U.S. territory.

"What's more concerning to me is, yeah, we see some drugs. But, some of these guys that showed up pretty clearly had bad intent," Knudsen said. "They showed up with some weapons and some things that made very clear. You know, they were not just there to meet and visit a prostitute. They had some pretty bad intentions here. It's not a stretch to see that this was probably either organized gang activity, but potentially looking to kidnap somebody and get them involved into more human trafficking."

The Republican AG credited the passing of Montana's House Bill 112, which allows the state to crack down on human trafficking. He also applauded new penalties passed that will aim at fentanyl dealers.

The arrests of the 18 people in Bozeman were made following a three-day sting operation at a local hotel.

According to KBZK, the arrests resulted in charges including patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim, 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, and five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Detective Captain Dana McNeil said that most people don't realize just how damning of a problem sex trafficking is.

"The fact that we can identify 18 people in just a few days that are participating in this sort of thing should give us pause," McNeil said, adding, "It's to help us to identify people who are on all sides of this issue with human trafficking, exploitation — whether that be the people providing those services, the people that are exploiting others, or the people who are patronizing those services."

Knudsen urged Americans to see the newly acclaimed movie Sound Of Freedom, which exploits human trafficking in America. He sounded the alarm to people that Biden's lax border policies affect every inch of the country, even at the top of the U.S. in states such as Montana.