Police Update Says No Threat Found on Capitol Hill
Ford's Foray Into Electric Vehicles Has Cost Them Billions
We Know How Many Voters Support Giving Joe Biden the Boot If He...
Hunter Biden's Former BFF Makes Stunning Admissions to Tucker Carlson
'Where's Fang Fang?' Eric Swalwell Gets Heckled During Constituent Meeting
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot
Eric Adams Releases Plan to Combat Gun Violence...but There Are Two Major Problems...
Kari Lake Urges 2024 Candidates to Suspend Campaigns In Support of Trump
'Ideological Zealot': Sen. Cotton Offers Blistering Criticism of Special Counsel Jack Smit...
‘Trans’ Former Student Sues School for Being ‘Forced’ to Use the Boys’ Bathroom
CNN Forced to Make Huge Admission About Trump's Chances to Win
This State Just Took a Bold Step to Protect Women’s Spaces from ‘Trans...
Is Kamala Harris Delusional?
Meet the Judge Overseeing Trump’s January 6 Case
Tipsheet

Biden Border Crisis: 3 Illegal Immigrants Busted in Human Trafficking Prostitution Operation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 02, 2023 6:30 PM

Despite what the Democrat Party says, President Joe Biden's open border policy has caused havoc in almost every corner of the U.S.— bringing organized drug rings and deadly drugs into Americans' lives.

In a shocking discovery, three illegal aliens were among the 18 people arrested in a human trafficking prostitution sting operation in Bozeman, Montana. 

Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) suggested the Mexican Cartel could have been involved in the sting that's now flowing over the border onto U.S. territory. 

"What's more concerning to me is, yeah, we see some drugs. But, some of these guys that showed up pretty clearly had bad intent," Knudsen said. "They showed up with some weapons and some things that made very clear. You know, they were not just there to meet and visit a prostitute. They had some pretty bad intentions here. It's not a stretch to see that this was probably either organized gang activity, but potentially looking to kidnap somebody and get them involved into more human trafficking."

The Republican AG credited the passing of Montana's House Bill 112, which allows the state to crack down on human trafficking. He also applauded new penalties passed that will aim at fentanyl dealers. 

The arrests of the 18 people in Bozeman were made following a three-day sting operation at a local hotel.

According to KBZK, the arrests resulted in charges including patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim, 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, and five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Recommended

The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson

Detective Captain Dana McNeil said that most people don't realize just how damning of a problem sex trafficking is.

"The fact that we can identify 18 people in just a few days that are participating in this sort of thing should give us pause," McNeil said, adding, "It's to help us to identify people who are on all sides of this issue with human trafficking, exploitation — whether that be the people providing those services, the people that are exploiting others, or the people who are patronizing those services."

Knudsen urged Americans to see the newly acclaimed movie Sound Of Freedom, which exploits human trafficking in America. He sounded the alarm to people that Biden's lax border policies affect every inch of the country, even at the top of the U.S. in states such as Montana. 

Tags: HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson
Hunter Biden's Former BFF Makes Stunning Admissions to Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas
'Ideological Zealot': Sen. Cotton Offers Blistering Criticism of Special Counsel Jack Smith Rebecca Downs
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot Ann Coulter
We Know How Many Voters Support Giving Joe Biden the Boot If He Was Bribed Matt Vespa
Ford's Foray Into Electric Vehicles Has Cost Them Billions Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Biggest Sign the Biden Scandal Is Getting Serious Guy Benson