Here's What Led to That SLIGHT Uptick in the Inflation Report. Everyone Simmer...
Mike Johnson Wants Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify About Epstein List
These Gun Rights Groups Slapped a 'Big Beautiful Lawsuit' on the Government That...
Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped
NBC's Weak Defense of Biden's Autopen Scandal Shows How Desperate Democrats Have Become
Trump Targets UN Over Anti-Israel Bias—Commission Resigns in Wake
Rhode Island Democrat Smears ICE As ‘Nazi Gestapo Thugs’ for Arresting Illegal Alien
Trump Issues Ultimatum, Russia Yawns, EU Whines — Trump Fires Back
Cuomo Under Fire: Rivals Pile on As Former Governor Re-Enters the Race
Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says...
Republicans Will Need a Lot More Ads Like This As the Midterms Approach
Trump Champions Second Industrial Revolution in Pittsburgh
Bill Introduced to Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Terror Group
VIP
Epstein’s Former Cell Mate Shares His Thoughts on the ‘Suicide’ Narrative
Tipsheet

WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Democrat State Lawmaker Who Burglarized Stepmother's Home

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 15, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Bodycam footage showing the arrest of Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell allegedly burglarizing her stepmother’s home was released just after her trial began this week.

Advertisement

Mitchell, a Democrat, is accused of breaking into her stepmother Carol’s home to steal her deceased father’s belongings and ashes. The lawmaker’s felony burglary trial began on Monday with the prosecution and defense offering drastically different interpretations of her actions back in April 2024.

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald told the jury that “thise case will be about what the defendant did, what she admitted to, and what you will see and hear with your own eyes and ears,” according to MPR News

Mitchell’s defense, led by attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr., insisted that Mitchell was only acting out of concern for her elderly stepmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. “Nobody should be convicted of burglary because what they did makes you feel icky,” he argued. 

The attorney claimed his client broke into the home through the basement because Carol had taken to barricading her doors.

Police apprehended Mitchell after Carol called 911 to report the intrusion. She did not know who the intruder was at the time and referred to Mitchell as a man. 

The footage shows the moment when officers enter the home and order Mitchell to “get on the ground.” The lawmaker was dressed in all black and was wearing a black beanie at the scene. “I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,” Mitchell told Carol during her arrest.

Later, while an officer read Mitchell her Miranda rights, she said, "I know I did a bad thing."

Recommended

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The incident elicited immediate backlash, with Minnesota state Senate Republicans filing an ethics complaint and calling for her to step down. “This behavior is unbecoming of a member of the Legislature and she needs to resign from the Senate immediately,” said Minority Leader Mark Johnson. 

However, Mitchel denies criminal intent. She claims the incident was merely a misunderstanding resulting from family tension and medical concerns. She wrote a Facebook post shortly after her arrest acknowledging that she “entered a home I have come and gone from countless times in the past 20 years, where my son even once had his own room.”

“Unfortunately, I startled this close relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I was accused of stealing, which I absolutely deny,” she wrote.

So far, Mitchell has resisted calls for her resignation.


Ringstrom said in court that his client was “extremely disappointed that the complaint lacks the complete information of the incident including important context.”

Carol told law enforcement that she had already sent some of her late husband’s ashes to Mitchell. However, the lawmaker’s attorney claims this is “not totally accurate.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LAW & ORDER MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is. Leah Barkoukis
Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud? Katie Pavlich
Things Got Heated When Ana Navarro Dismissed Her Fellow CNN Panelist's Views Because He's a 'White Man' Jeff Charles
These Gun Rights Groups Slapped a 'Big Beautiful Lawsuit' on the Government That Might Change Everything Jeff Charles
Trump Targets UN Over Anti-Israel Bias—Commission Resigns in Wake Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Advertisement