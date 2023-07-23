What History Teaches Us
Tipsheet

Progressive Liberal Cori Bush Dished Out Massive Amount of Campaign Funds to Her Husband for Security

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 23, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Squad member Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) campaign shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to her husband, Courtney Merritts, for private security during the first half of 2023. 

Despite stressing the need to de-fund the police, Bush— a member of Black Lives Matter— pocketed $17,500 for security services and "wage expenses" between April and June. 

These payments follow the $12,500 that went to Merritts during the first quarter for private security services, totaling $30,000 for the year.

The far-Left progressive has defended her need for tight security, claiming she requires the need to be protected because of past attempts on her life and "too much work to do."

Since last year, reports show that Bush's campaign has sent the Democrat's husband bi-monthly $2,500 checks totaling $60,000 while paying out hundreds of thousands to the protection firm PEACE Security. 

PEACE Security is a St. Louis-based company that hires several "security operators" with military or law enforcement experience, despite Bush's strong opposition to them. 

The hefty payments, however, triggered at least two FEC complaints from watchdog groups because Merritts did not appear in a D.C. database of licensed security specialists. 

This is not the first time Bush has been criticized over her de-fund the police stance while simultaneously hiring loads of security officers to protect her as the rest of America fears for their lives thanks to President Joe Biden's havoc-wreaking policies. 

During a July 2021 interview with CBS News, the Squad member was pushing to de-fund the police while claiming she still needs private security. 

"They would rather I die?" Bush asked. "You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? Do you want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative."

She then told Americans to "suck it up" because "de-funding the police has to happen." 

