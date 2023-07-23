Bidenomics Will Hurt Hard-Working Americans the Most

President Joe Biden is struggling to stay afloat as his top 2024 Republican presidential rival dominates him in the polls.

With the economy underwater, the border wide open, and crime ravaging the U.S., voters are looking for new leadership.

According to a new Harvard Harris Poll, only 32 percent of respondents believe that Biden is mentally fit to serve as President, while 68 percent expressed doubts about his mental acuity.

With Biden's approval rating sitting at only about 40 percent, Trump's popularity seems to grow stronger as the Left continues its political witch hunt against him.

In a hypothetical matchup between Biden and Trump, the former President outperforms Biden by five points, surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris by a nine-point lead.

Meanwhile, economy experts criticize "Bidenomics," as the President takes credit for low unemployment and decreasing inflation.

"I'm not here to declare victory. We got a long way to go in the economy," Biden said to a Philadelphia crowd. "I'm here to say we have more work to do. We have a plan that's turning things around pretty quickly. Bidenomics is just another way of saying 'restore the American dream.'"

However, Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes asked, "What kind of world does he think he's living in?"

"A year ago, Joe Biden called himself the deficit cutter, the deficit slasher. This year, two and a half times the deficit is what it was a year ago," Forbes told Fox News. "He says he's bringing down inflation, still twice what it was when he came into office, and those prices are not coming down, just the rate of increase is coming down. People's credit card debt, where is that? Record high. Business investment is not what it should be; headwinds overseas."

Biden has been defending "Bidenomics" and claiming he created 13 million new jobs and slashed the federal budget by $1.7 trillion— which The Washington Post pointed out how it was "highly misleading."

Another economist, previously the former economic adviser to Trump, Steve Moore, said Americans had been victims of the President's policies.

"That huge inflation that we saw in the first two and a half years of Biden's presidency is now baked in the cake," Moore said. "In other words, if you go to the grocery store, or you go to get your gas fill up, or you buy an airline ticket or buy meat, all of those things on average are up 15 and a half percent. And that will continue as we continue to have this inflation."

He said the people who have spent their whole lives working and building up their lifetime savings are the ones who will suffer the most from Biden's so-called economic "plan."