Nancy Pelosi Is as Delusional as Joe Biden

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) has lost her sense of intelligence— not that she had any— but also left jaws wide open when she defended President Joe Biden’s old age.

During an interview with MSNBC, Pelosi said that the 80-year-old president is “just a kid” to her, insisting that age is irrelevant.

Biden, who is three years younger than Pelosi, has proven time and time again that his cognitive health is on the decline. Yet, Democrats like Pelosi herself fail to address the horror that is running our country.

Instead, she is encouraging Biden to “embrace” his age.

“I was in L.A. for some Democratic stuff recently, and I met with Norman Lear, who’s 100, going on 101, and he was telling me about some new shows he was involved in; I was meeting with Frank Gehry, who’s a 90-something architect, showing me new buildings he’s building throughout the world,” Pelosi said. “And they were like, ’80s? He’s a kid.’ It’s relative. He’s younger than I am, so he’s a kid to me, as well.”

Polls also indicate Americans are not thrilled about having a geriatric president who sniffs little girls and doesn’t know where he is half the time.

A recent Economist-YouGov poll found that 45 percent of voters think Biden’s health and age “severely limit his ability to do the job.” In comparison, only 11 percent believe his cognitive health has “no effect at all” on his job performance.

If Pelosi’s total disregard for Biden’s incoherency is not enough to prove she's delusional, the Democrat also claimed that females in 2023 are less free than their mothers.

In an op-ed, Pelosi said that America owes a debt to women prohibited from getting an abortion, stressing the need to fight for the “rights and protections” of transgender women and nonbinary Americans.

“Yet outrageously, our centuries-long march toward gender justice was abruptly halted last summer when the Republican supermajority on the Supreme Court took a wrecking ball to women’s health freedom,” Pelosi wrote.

The Democrat claimed that the overturning of Roe v. Wade “unleashed a flood of draconian policies denying access to the full spectrum of reproductive care, even in life-threatening circumstances.”