Republicans Work to Block Democrats' Latest Attacks on the Supreme Court
Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers
What Ever Happened to That 'Nazi' U-Haul Driver Who Tried to Kill Biden?
June's Border Numbers Are in
Democratic Elections Lead to Fascism
How Anheuser-Busch Is Handling the Bud Light Fallout Shows It Is Even More...
MTG Holds Up Disturbing Sexual Images of Hunter Biden at IRS Whistleblower Hearing
Nancy Pelosi Is as Delusional as Joe Biden
GOP Governor Announces He Will Not Seek Another Term
How Much Does Iowa Matter in the Primaries?
The Daily Beast Donwplays Democrats' Antisemitism With 'GOP Seizes' Narrative
Crime Does Pay: Here's How Much Biden's Nuclear Waste Chief Made While on...
Virginia Finalizes School Guidance on Transgender Students
Republicans, Small Business Supporters Should Be Careful Not to Be Hoodwinked By RFK...
Tipsheet

California Extends Travel Ban to Three More States Over Transgender Bills

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 19, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

If you weren't aware by now, transgender people are oppressive, deserve to be put on a pedestal, and should be treated like Jesus himself. 

That's why California expanded its travel ban to three states after those states restricted transgender students from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last week that the Democrat-run state would prohibit state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming over recent bills that prevent biological males from competing in girls' sports or ban gender reassignment surgeries for children. 

The new ban brings up to 23 states subjected to the travel ban, including Florida, Texas, Utah, and Georgia. 

Bonta claimed the laws are discriminatory and a clear case of government overreach, adding that Republican states are "aiming to roll back hard-won protections." 

"It's an alarming trend we're witnessing across the country," Bonta said in a press release. "By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity or denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity. These laws pose significant risks for deepening the stigmatization and alienation of LGBTQ+ youth who are already subject to pervasive discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes."

Last month, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) signed several bills into law that protect the rights of women and minors targeted by the woke Left's progressive propaganda. 

Recommended

Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa

Parson defended his decision, saying he is "to the nonsense" and stands with women and girls who have "fought for an equal opportunity to succeed." 

Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas. At the same time, Oklahoma has agreed to hold off on enforcement of its ban while opponents are seeking a temporary court order against it. 

California began banning official state travel in 2016 after the passage of Assembly Bill 1887 in response to a North Carolina law prohibiting access to bathrooms for transgender people. The rule applies to state agencies, departments, boards, and commissions, including the University of California and California State University systems.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown
MTG Holds Up Disturbing Sexual Images of Hunter Biden at IRS Whistleblower Hearing Sarah Arnold
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
How Anheuser-Busch Is Handling the Bud Light Fallout Shows It Is Even More Costly for the Brewer Brad Slager
Trump Leads DeSantis in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but the Margin Is Surprising Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Dems in Total Disarray As They Fumble Miserably Against IRS Whistleblowers Matt Vespa