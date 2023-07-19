California Extends Travel Ban to Three More States Over Transgender Bills

If you weren't aware by now, transgender people are oppressive, deserve to be put on a pedestal, and should be treated like Jesus himself.

That's why California expanded its travel ban to three states after those states restricted transgender students from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced last week that the Democrat-run state would prohibit state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming over recent bills that prevent biological males from competing in girls' sports or ban gender reassignment surgeries for children.

The new ban brings up to 23 states subjected to the travel ban, including Florida, Texas, Utah, and Georgia.

Bonta claimed the laws are discriminatory and a clear case of government overreach, adding that Republican states are "aiming to roll back hard-won protections."

"It's an alarming trend we're witnessing across the country," Bonta said in a press release. "By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity or denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity. These laws pose significant risks for deepening the stigmatization and alienation of LGBTQ+ youth who are already subject to pervasive discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes."

Last month, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) signed several bills into law that protect the rights of women and minors targeted by the woke Left's progressive propaganda.

Parson defended his decision, saying he is "to the nonsense" and stands with women and girls who have "fought for an equal opportunity to succeed."

Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas. At the same time, Oklahoma has agreed to hold off on enforcement of its ban while opponents are seeking a temporary court order against it.

California began banning official state travel in 2016 after the passage of Assembly Bill 1887 in response to a North Carolina law prohibiting access to bathrooms for transgender people. The rule applies to state agencies, departments, boards, and commissions, including the University of California and California State University systems.