Byron Donalds Has Two Words When Asked If He'd Be Trump's VP

As former President Trump's 2024 campaign heats up, rumors are beginning to swirl about who he may pick as his running mate.

Many suggest Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) or Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) may be on the 45th president's radar. Still, one Republican in particular said he would take the position if the opportunity arose.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) had two words he'd tell Trump if asked to be his sidekick — "Of course."

Describing himself as a "Trump-supporting, gun-owning, liberty-loving, pro-life, politically incorrect Black man," Donalds endorsed the 45th president in April, saying that Trump is the only person who can seize and deliver what the country needs.

This is the second time Donalds has expressed his willingness to stand alongside Trump in the White House. Last month, the Republican told Breitbart that he would accept the opportunity to "do really powerful things for the country and really help shape the country."

Other Republicans have echoed similar comments, claiming Donalds would be a great addition to Trump's administration.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) tweeted a picture of Trump and Donalds with the caption, "The Donalds 2024."

The Donalds 2024 pic.twitter.com/Xa4Dg0Usem — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) July 17, 2023

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) also put the idea on Americans' minds, asking his Twitter followers to "Retweet this if you think my friend [Byron Donalds] would make a great choice for Vice President."

In addition, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) also told Breitbart that he can see Donalds as "someone who would really be a nice balance for President Trump."

Still, there is a lot of speculation as to who Trump may pick if he were to become the GOP nominee.

Trump said he would be open to picking one of his primary rivals as his running mate, saying he has been impressed with the candidates who have cast their bids for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" that several contenders called him personally to "say they'd like to" be his running mate, avoiding naming them as to not "embarrass them."

Trump is dominating the GOP playing field. According to RealClearPolitics, his polling average is over 50 percent— making for a long and expensive road ahead for his fellow contenders seeking to mount a serious challenge to Trump's current spot atop the list of candidates.