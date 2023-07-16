WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for 'Climate Change'

The White House scrambled to clean up the mess the Biden Administration left after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed "reducing the population" is needed to combat so-called "climate change."

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water," Harris initially said.

However, the White House "corrected" the transcript of the speech, claiming Harris meant to say "pollution," despite the vice president not addressing the "error" while speaking.

The @WhiteHouse handlers made a slight adjustment to a speech by @VP Kamala Harris on fighting "climate change." pic.twitter.com/O3NqshFHhF — Slay News (@Slay_News_) July 15, 2023

Democrats have a long reputation for sounding the alarm on so-called "climate change," panicking Americans by saying a black hole will soon swallow up the Earth unless we all stop eating meat and driving gas-powered cars.

In 2019, the biggest progressive liberal of them all, Bernie Sanders, was asked by a school teacher whether it would even be possible to fight global warming given that "the world's population has doubled over the last 50 years."

"Absolutely, yes," Sanders blurted out.

During her speech, Harris told the audience that the "clock is not only ticking, it is banging," adding, "We must act."

However, a 2022 study found that the Democrat's repeated warnings of global warming are greatly exaggerated.

"We need to remind ourselves that addressing climate change is not an end in itself, and that climate change is not the only problem that the world is facing," the study concluded. "The objective should be to improve human well-being in the twenty-first century while protecting the environment as much as we can."

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023



