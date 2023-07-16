Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker...
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin?
The WILD White House of 2023
The Left’s Culture of Death V: What Can We Do?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 174: Part Four – Flawed Bible Characters Blessed...
Global Consensus: NCRI Stands as Viable Democratic Alternative for Iran
Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times
Who Is the White House Fooling on Bidenomics?
American Idolatry
Report Found Green Party Candidate Could Cause 'Nightmare Scenario' For Joe Biden In...
'Incredibly Screwed Up': CNN Misleads and Exploits Tragedy With Clickbait Abortion Article
Fauci’s Fraudulent ‘Cover-Up’ of the True Origins of Covid Revealed In Un-Redacted Docs
Liberal State Will No Longer Allow Landlords to Consider Potential Tenants’ Immigration St...
Tipsheet

WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for 'Climate Change'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 16, 2023 6:11 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The White House scrambled to clean up the mess the Biden Administration left after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed "reducing the population" is needed to combat so-called "climate change." 

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water," Harris initially said. 

However, the White House "corrected" the transcript of the speech, claiming Harris meant to say "pollution," despite the vice president not addressing the "error" while speaking. 

Democrats have a long reputation for sounding the alarm on so-called "climate change," panicking Americans by saying a black hole will soon swallow up the Earth unless we all stop eating meat and driving gas-powered cars. 

In 2019, the biggest progressive liberal of them all, Bernie Sanders, was asked by a school teacher whether it would even be possible to fight global warming given that "the world's population has doubled over the last 50 years."

"Absolutely, yes," Sanders blurted out. 

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa

During her speech, Harris told the audience that the "clock is not only ticking, it is banging," adding, "We must act." 

However, a 2022 study found that the Democrat's repeated warnings of global warming are greatly exaggerated. 

"We need to remind ourselves that addressing climate change is not an end in itself, and that climate change is not the only problem that the world is facing," the study concluded. "The objective should be to improve human well-being in the twenty-first century while protecting the environment as much as we can." 


Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin? Derek Hunter
Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers Matt Vespa
Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times Sarah Arnold
Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden Caught Nibbling Finnish Baby Is Peak Creepiness Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa