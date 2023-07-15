Top World Doctors Warn About the Dangers of Gender Transition Surgeries

Top medical doctors worldwide are warning Americans about the dangers of U.S. gender transition medicine, such as treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, has on minors.

A group of 21 international endocrinology clinicians and researchers from nine countries penned a letter, pleading with Americans to be weary of the U.S.'s push to mutilate and indoctrinate children through its radical agenda.

The doctors argued that gender transition medicine for minors is being pushed for political reasons rather than based on factual medical evidence.

The letter, published in the Wall Street Journal, claims youth gender transition is being pushed in the U.S. without evidence, citing "studies" that claim gender-affirming care improves the well-being of transgender and gender-diverse people and reduces the risk of suicide.

"This claim is not supported by the best available evidence," the letter states. "There is no reliable evidence to suggest that hormonal transition is an effective suicide-prevention measure."

Medical professionals argue that every systematic review of evidence to date— including ones published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society— found that the so-called "evidence" for mental-health benefits of children undergoing gender transitions is low.

The letter notes that gender hormone therapy for minors poses significant risks, such as infertility, depression, and lifelong regret.

The doctors recommended minors undergo psychotherapy as the option to treat gender dysphoria instead of life-alternating gender surgeries.

The letter comes in response to Stephen Hammes, President of the Endocrine Society, supporting hormonal gender transition for children.

In the past, Hammes has criticized anti-woke organizations such as Do Not Harm, which fights back against the radical Left's push to transition innocent kids through hormone medicine and invasive procedures physically. The group has argued the movement is politically motivated rather than driven by scientific evidence.

"The politicization of transgender healthcare in the U.S. is unfortunate," the endocrinologists wrote. "The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence, rather than exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks."