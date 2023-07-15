In 'Heinz-Sight,' Climate Czar John Kerry Finally Admits His Family Owns Private Jet
VP Harris: Reduce the Population and More of Us Can Drink Clean Water...
Here's Why the Liberal Media Stopped Describing January 6 As An Insurrection
Taylor Lorenz Is Mad at Musk
Unify Behind a New Contract With America
On the Edge of an Abyss
Why the US Government Is the World's Worst
An Under-the-Radar Tax Court Case Is Exposing IRS Abuse
GOP Demands WH Security Reforms After Cocainegate Left Americans With More Questions Than...
Trump Slams Biden, DeSantis Over Ukraine Stance
MTG Secures Committee Spot After Deal With McCarthy
Liberal Media Suggests DeSantis Should Take Notes From Trump's Playbook
Tucker Carlson Launches His Next Move
DA Alvin Bragg Makes Curious Admission About NYC Crime
Tipsheet

Top World Doctors Warn About the Dangers of Gender Transition Surgeries

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 15, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Top medical doctors worldwide are warning Americans about the dangers of U.S. gender transition medicine, such as treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, has on minors. 

A group of 21 international endocrinology clinicians and researchers from nine countries penned a letter, pleading with Americans to be weary of the U.S.'s push to mutilate and indoctrinate children through its radical agenda. 

The doctors argued that gender transition medicine for minors is being pushed for political reasons rather than based on factual medical evidence. 

The letter, published in the Wall Street Journal, claims youth gender transition is being pushed in the U.S. without evidence, citing "studies" that claim gender-affirming care improves the well-being of transgender and gender-diverse people and reduces the risk of suicide. 

"This claim is not supported by the best available evidence," the letter states. "There is no reliable evidence to suggest that hormonal transition is an effective suicide-prevention measure."

Medical professionals argue that every systematic review of evidence to date— including ones published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society— found that the so-called "evidence" for mental-health benefits of children undergoing gender transitions is low.

The letter notes that gender hormone therapy for minors poses significant risks, such as infertility, depression, and lifelong regret. 

Recommended

Here's Why the Liberal Media Stopped Describing January 6 As An Insurrection Matt Vespa

The doctors recommended minors undergo psychotherapy as the option to treat gender dysphoria instead of life-alternating gender surgeries.

The letter comes in response to Stephen Hammes, President of the Endocrine Society, supporting hormonal gender transition for children. 

In the past, Hammes has criticized anti-woke organizations such as Do Not Harm, which fights back against the radical Left's push to transition innocent kids through hormone medicine and invasive procedures physically. The group has argued the movement is politically motivated rather than driven by scientific evidence.

"The politicization of transgender healthcare in the U.S. is unfortunate," the endocrinologists wrote. "The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence, rather than exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks."

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why the Liberal Media Stopped Describing January 6 As An Insurrection Matt Vespa
In 'Heinz-Sight,' Climate Czar John Kerry Finally Admits His Family Owns Private Jet Matt Vespa
VP Harris: Reduce the Population and More of Us Can Drink Clean Water and Breathe Clean Air Matt Vespa
GOP Candidate Asked Tucker Carlson How Many COVID Shots He Got. Here's His Answer. Julio Rosas
Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation Into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Caught Nibbling Finnish Baby Is Peak Creepiness Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's Why the Liberal Media Stopped Describing January 6 As An Insurrection Matt Vespa