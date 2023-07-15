Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) made a fool out of himself after getting into a public spat with House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), defending the naked photos of women that were found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

During a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray this week, Swalwell argued that there is no proof the nude images on Hunter’s laptop were not consensual— despite a field day of evidence that Republicans say could have impacted the outcome of the 2020 elections.

The disgraced Democrat said it is “bananas” to think the suppression of the abandoned laptop discovery by liberal media outlets influenced the election, arguing the GOP has turned into the “party of non-consensual nudes.”

Once Swalwell was done accusing Jordan of fueling Republicans’ “hypocrisy on privacy,” the Democrat slammed the GOP for believing they are “guardians of personal security and privacy.”

“Chairman, I've counted in this hearing – and we're only about an hour in – the use of the word 'laptop' about 20 times,” Swalwell said. “In fact, in the Chairman's opening statement, he said that he's upset that he believes the FBI prevented more Americans from learning about a private citizen's laptop. That is bananas to me.”

Just a month before the 2020 election, the New York Post published a report revealing the existence of Hunter's laptop, along with damning information found on the hard drive that was shadow banned from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook. The liberal media suppressed the story, labeling it as “misinformation.”

However, once the 2020 election was over and President Joe Biden was confirmed into office, Left-wing outlets began walking back previous accusations that the discovery of Hunter’s laptop was misleading.

The Chinese spy loving Democrat dismissed the rest of the hearing, writing off his appearance as “chaos,” saying, "where the FBI director, who oversees 38,000 employees; investigates terrorism, child exploitation, COVID fraud, national security, walk right into the partners meeting of Insurrection LLC, the largest law firm in D.C. now with just one client: Donald Trump."

He claimed the reason the FBI didn’t let more people see the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop was because of “cyberattacks,” adding that nationwide mass shootings should be the focus of the hearing.

Adding to his joke of a testimony, Swalwell accused Republicans of putting law enforcement in danger because of their strong skepticism toward the FBI.

“I have two brothers who are police officers. I worry every day about their safety, but I especially worry now about the safety of everyone in law enforcement when you see these calls to defund the FBI,” Swalwell said. “You have a former Trump aide who is posting addresses of former FBI agents. So I do worry that you know, their safety is at risk if we, you know, start politicizing the work of nonpolitical people."



