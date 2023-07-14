Trump Slams Biden, DeSantis Over Ukraine Stance

Former President Trump aimed shots at President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order authorizing the military to call up 3,000 reserve troops for operations in Europe after just last year, tens of thousands of reservists were sent to Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Trump argued the president's "reckless escalation in Ukraine" is "straining the U.S. military to the point of disaster."

"Just last week, Biden shockingly admitted that our arsenals are so badly depleted that the United States is running out of ammunition," Trump said in a statement. "Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden's calamitous policy in Europe while our own borders remain undefended."

However, how soon Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin may deploy the reservists is still being determined.

The 45th president claimed it would take him less than 24 hours to end the war in Ukraine if elected in 2024, while Biden's "incompetent administration" continues to push the U.S. further toward World War III.

At the same time, Trump grilled his 2024 GOP rival over his comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former president labeled DeSantis' comments as "simple-minded thinking" after the governor referred to Putin as a "war criminal," describing Russia as "a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons."

Trump said DeSantis's stance "has produced decades of failed diplomacy and ultimately war," which makes it impossible to negotiate peace within countries.

On the contrary, while in office, Trump argued his administration was tough on Russia but at the same time treated the communist country and its people with respect.

Other Republicans have also launched attacks on DeSantis's comments regarding Ukraine.

GOP Sens. Marco Rubio (R), Shelley Moore Capito (W.V.), and John Cornyn (TX) recently all broke with DeSantis after he rejected additional funding for Ukraine.

In response to the criticism, DeSantis argued that he has bigger problems in his state of Florida.