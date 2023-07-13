According to the Democratic Party, Hunter Biden's Love Child Doesn't Exist

Despite claiming to be a devoted family man, President Joe Biden has brazenly ignored the existence of his seventh grandchild, shamelessly choosing not to acknowledge Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter.

The Biden family has repeatedly bragged about their "six grandchildren" so much that Democrats also refuse to admit Hunter and his former mistress and stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts have a child together.

While reporting on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Fox News Digital asked Democrat Reps. Rick Larsen (Wash.), Andre Carson (Ind.), and Dan Kildee (Mich.) if Biden should acknowledge his granddaughter. However, they all refused to repose and instead quickly walked away.

On the other hand, disgraced Chinese spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) addressed the question, saying, "I'll leave your personal family matters to you and leave the president's family matters to him."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla) only said "Aye-yai-yai" before turning away.

The White House has also declined to comment on the situation. According to the New York Times, Biden aides have been instructed that the president and First Lady Jill Biden have six, not seven, grandchildren.

According to a recent Messenger/Harris poll, 55 percent of voters said the president should acknowledge his seventh grandchild, while only 45 percent said it should be a private family matter.

Broken by party, four out of 10 Democrats said Biden should acknowledge Hunter's daughter, while 7 in 10 Republicans said the same.

Democratic strategist Brad Bannon argued that Biden's blatant ignorance towards his grandchild could ruin his chances with potential voters.

"I think it is a problem for him because it undercuts his image as a nice guy and a family man," Bannon said. "It undermines his biggest strength. And that's the kind of thing voters would think about."

Hunter recently settled with his baby mama, which will reduce his monthly child-support payments. He previously had challenged their initial agreement, claiming he could not afford the payments. Hunter has also been ordered to give the child several of his amateur paintings, sold to anonymous buyers for as much as $500,000.

According to Hunter's 2021 memoir, he claims to have "no recollection" of having a romantic relationship with his daughter's mother. Not long after she was born in 2018, the president's son removed both the child and his baby mama from his health insurance plan.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) condemned Biden's decision to ignore their seventh grandchild, saying, "It's not the kid's fault that his mom is a stripper and that his daddy is a drug addict."