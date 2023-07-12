Day One for Our Next GOP President
Tipsheet

Chris Christie Is the Only GOP 2024 Candidate Who Won't Fire Woke FBI Director Wray

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 12, 2023 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

2024 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie is the only Republican defending woke FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling the House Judiciary Committee's hearings "theater." 

Christie appeared on Fox News to pledge not to fire Wray as House Republicans grill him for weaponizing the government's power.

"I think Chris Wray has done a very good job," Christie said. "And I think, look, a lot of the stuff you see today, John, is theater, that people trying to raise money for campaigns, doesn't mean there aren't problems at the FBI — there are. But I believe Chris is a guy who can get it fixed, and he's fixed a lot of them already."

Christie claimed the progressive FBI Director— accused of protecting the Biden family from being held accountable for partaking in shady business dealings— is doing a "great job" at so-called stopping domestic terrorism and drug cartels from entering the U.S. 

"If he wanted to stay, I would keep him," Christie said. "And I would hold him to the very same standard that I just talked about. And I would give him a boss, as attorney general, who he would know he had to report to and that he'd have to answer for everything that's going on in the FBI." 

Wray, who worked as a partner at King & Spalding from 2005 to 2016, represented Christie's alleged involvement in politically motivated lane closures on the George Washington Bridge that halted traffic in 2013 to allegedly create problems for the mayor of Fort Lee, N.J.

Three aides of Christie's were arrested and charged for the incident, known as Bridgegate. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the GOP has continually attacked Wray, calling on him to be impeached for abusing his power under the Biden Administration. 

Wray has been accused of unfairly targeting conservatives and pro-lifers while, at the same time, refusing to prosecute Antifa and Black Lives Matters rioters. 

In May, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been in cahoots, playing political games with the laws of the U.S.

On the contrary, other 2024 Republican candidates have vowed to fire Wray on day one in office should they get elected. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) said the FBI and DOJ have been weaponized against conservatives, adding that he would change how the agency works with the leadership of federal law enforcement.  

"I think the DOJ and FBI have lost their way," DeSantis said. "I think that they've been weaponized against Americans who think like me and you, and I think that they've become very partisan." 

After pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts in April, former President Trump also attacked Wray, calling on the FBI to be defunded. 

"Republicans in Congress should defend the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

