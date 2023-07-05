White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
Tipsheet

Politico Says What We're All Thinking: 'What If Biden Just Dies One Evening?'

Sarah Arnold
July 05, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden's old age and diminishing health have been at the forefront of Americans' worries since he entered office. 

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly embarrassed the U.S. by stumbling upstairs and across stages while also mumbling his words, making Americans question if he even knows he is the president. 

Biden's health is such a major concern that even Left-leaning outlets question whether he is up for the job or not. 

Politico columnist Jack Schafer demanded a stronger primary challenger for Biden— one that would toughen the president up and would "prepare us" in case he's "seriously injured" or "dies one evening." 

Titled "Why Democrats Should Primary Biden," Schafer argued that the senior president is not up for a second term, suggesting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as alternative presidential candidates.

"Besides putting him in fighting trim (or not), primary adversaries would prepare us for the all too real possibility that he's incapacitated by a stroke, seriously injured in one of his frequent falls or another bike crash, or just dies one evening. It's not impolite or unkind to plan for the sudden departure of any employee," Schafer wrote. 

The columnist also cast doubts that Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to take the reigns should something happen to Biden. 

"If Kamala Harris had convinced the country that she could step into Biden's shoes should he suddenly step out of them, the argument for a primary challenge wouldn't be so urgent," Schafer added. 

There is no downside to launching a strong Democrat primary challenger, according to Schafer, because it would either strengthen Biden's candidacy or prove that he shouldn't serve another four years. 

Pointing out several of Biden's most notable gaffes, Schafer said that the "English language has never been his friend," suggesting the country needs a leader with a president who can hold live press briefings without his entire staff being on edge over what he may say. 

In a surprising turn of events for a Democrat outlet, Schafer admitted that former President Trump seems as competent as he was in 2016— despite just turning 77. 

