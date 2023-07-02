Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Biden's Propaganda Job Creation Chart Was Fact-Checked, And Then the Note Disappeared
Why Global Warming Activists Disrupted a Pride Parade in London
Some of These Reactions to the Affirmative Action Ruling Are Getting Ugly
In Michigan, Improper Pronoun Use Could Land You in Jail
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Do They Just Know Their Voters Are?
Getting America BACK!
Biden Campaign Strategy—Basements and Bribery
A Quick, Compelling Bible Study Vol. 172: July 4 Weekend Inspiration
Iran’s Democratic Future at a Crossroads
Advice Column About a Disinvited Wedding Guest Is the Perfect Example of How...
DeSantis's Latest Attack On Trump Didn't Go Over So Well With Voters
Another Busload of Illegal Aliens Arrive In Newsom's Home State
Wisconsin Democrat: 'F*** the Suburbs' During Debate On Crime
Tipsheet

Video Catches Border Patrol Agents Cutting Through Wire Placed by Texas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 02, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

A shocking video caught U.S. border patrol agents cutting through a wire placed by Texas to keep migrants from illegally crossing the border, letting an influx of migrants freely walk into the country. 

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared a video that shows border patrol agents cutting through razor wire on the Texas side of the Rio Grande. The Texas Department of Public Safety was unaware of the incident, adding that it's being looked into for potentially destroying Texas property. 

Melugin pointed out that the disturbing incident caught on camera is inconsistent with Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) ongoing attempts to keep illegal aliens out of the U.S. as the Biden border crisis wreak havoc on the country. 

"The federal government's position is that once migrants are on U.S. soil, under U.S. law, they need to be processed and cannot be repelled or turned away," Melugin stated. "Texas is taking a much different approach and has been physically blocking migrants under orders from Governor @GregAbbott_TX . TXDPS tells me the location this video was shot at is private property and that they have permission from the owner to lay down razor wire and arrest migrants for criminal trespassing."

Recommended

Biden's Propaganda Job Creation Chart Was Fact-Checked, And Then the Note Disappeared Matt Vespa

The border correspondent noted that the Border Patrol agent cutting the wire is most likely just doing what he has been told to do, adding that it will "lead to more friction between Texas and the Feds, who have drastically different approaches at the border."

In response, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) demanded that Texas respond. 

In a follow-up, Melugin said that he was told "a Border Patrol boat encountered a group of migrants with several small children, and that in order to quickly apprehend them and get them out of the heat, a BP agent cut the razor wire to access the area' consistent w/ federal law.'"

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Propaganda Job Creation Chart Was Fact-Checked, And Then the Note Disappeared Matt Vespa
DeSantis's Latest Attack On Trump Didn't Go Over So Well With Voters Sarah Arnold
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Do They Just Know Their Voters Are? Derek Hunter
Some of These Reactions to the Affirmative Action Ruling Are Getting Ugly Matt Vespa
U.S. Attorney David Weiss' Response to Jim Jordan Is the Definition of a 'Friday News Dump' Rebecca Downs
Libs Demanded Sarah Huckabee Sanders Remove a Cross Drawn by Her Kids. Here's Her Response. Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden's Propaganda Job Creation Chart Was Fact-Checked, And Then the Note Disappeared Matt Vespa