Video Catches Border Patrol Agents Cutting Through Wire Placed by Texas

A shocking video caught U.S. border patrol agents cutting through a wire placed by Texas to keep migrants from illegally crossing the border, letting an influx of migrants freely walk into the country.

NEW: Video from source in Eagle Pass shows Border Patrol cutting through razor wire placed by the state of TX to allow migrants to enter & be processed after crossing illegally. @TxDPS tells me this is the first time they know of this happening, and that it’s being looked into… pic.twitter.com/jESPbzj9sw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2023

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared a video that shows border patrol agents cutting through razor wire on the Texas side of the Rio Grande. The Texas Department of Public Safety was unaware of the incident, adding that it's being looked into for potentially destroying Texas property.

Melugin pointed out that the disturbing incident caught on camera is inconsistent with Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) ongoing attempts to keep illegal aliens out of the U.S. as the Biden border crisis wreak havoc on the country.

"The federal government's position is that once migrants are on U.S. soil, under U.S. law, they need to be processed and cannot be repelled or turned away," Melugin stated. "Texas is taking a much different approach and has been physically blocking migrants under orders from Governor @GregAbbott_TX . TXDPS tells me the location this video was shot at is private property and that they have permission from the owner to lay down razor wire and arrest migrants for criminal trespassing."

The border correspondent noted that the Border Patrol agent cutting the wire is most likely just doing what he has been told to do, adding that it will "lead to more friction between Texas and the Feds, who have drastically different approaches at the border."

In response, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) demanded that Texas respond.

What the hell?



I’m going to assume for now that this particular CBP agent is following orders that he hates following. Either way, the Biden Administration is now destroying Texas property to fulfill an open border agenda. Texas must respond. https://t.co/7i6rj3G5iy — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 30, 2023

In a follow-up, Melugin said that he was told "a Border Patrol boat encountered a group of migrants with several small children, and that in order to quickly apprehend them and get them out of the heat, a BP agent cut the razor wire to access the area' consistent w/ federal law.'"