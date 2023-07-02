Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Filmed Himself Smoking Crack, Driving 172 MPH to Vegas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 02, 2023 5:50 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Hunter Biden’s booze and drug-filled benders are what every American wants to see their President’s son partake in— an aspiring leader who laughs and brushes off his degenerate son’s illegal actions. 

According to thousands of newly uploaded photos from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the President’s son filmed himself smoking crack. At the same time, behind the wheel of a car in 2018, the same year he took a picture of himself driving 172mph in a Porsche. 

In photos uploaded by Marco Polo, a nonprofit firm headed by former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, Hunter can be seen driving through a quiet residential Arlington, Virginia neighborhood on June 12, 2018.

He was driving to the Washington Dulles Airport after missing his flight to Los Angeles the day before. 

A few weeks later, on August 1, 2018, Hunter appears to pick up his phone while racing his Porsche 911 on his way to party some more in Las Vegas. A photo of the car’s dashboard revealed that he was driving over 170mph to greet a trio of prostitutes. 

“I don’t have a bathing suit, and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit,’ one woman named “Cheryl,” texted Hunter Biden. “But I don’t have any money to buy one, so then I’m just going to have to be naked, right?”

However, the Vegas party turned out more than the women thought it would be. 

“Honestly, babe, the problem is you have too many girls there,” the woman wrote. “I understand you like a lot of girls. That’s fine. Do one at a time.”

The Vegas trip occurred during the weeks-long bender Hunter Biden admitted to partaking in during a January 2019 conversation with a hooker, which was caught on film when he forgot to turn off his laptop camera after having sex with her.

In his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” the President’s son recalled a time when he “nodded off behind the wheel” while high and driving on a highway outside Palm Springs, California, on October 27, 2016. 

Hunter Biden has since pleaded guilty to federal tax and firearms charges stemming from US attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ years-long investigation into his tax affairs, receiving nothing more than a slap on the wrist. 

