Tipsheet

Another Busload of Illegal Aliens Arrive In Newsom's Home State

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 02, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Busloads of illegal aliens arrived in the Democrat-run city of Los Angeles over the weekend as the Biden border crisis continues to plague the country. 

According to reports, more than 40 migrants—including 11 children— were bused from Texas immigration facilities following the arrival of the undocumented immigrants.

The liberal city's government was unaware of a shipment of illegal migrants from South and Central America was unaware. 

Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass accused Abbott of "using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games."

"Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear, and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives," Bass said. 

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launched a migrant busing program in 2022 to combat the president's open border policies' devastating effects on the U.S.— which has brought deadly drugs such as fentanyl and human trafficking into the nation. 

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said. "Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status."

Abbott has also sent busloads of migrants to other liberal cities such as Washington DC, New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The governor claims more than 23,000 illegal migrants have been bused out of Texas. 

Recommended

Biden's Bogus Job Chart Was Fact-Checked on Twitter. Where Did the Community Note Go? Matt Vespa

Last month, a plane of migrants showed up unannounced in Sacramento. Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) vowing to welcome illegal immigrants with open arms, the Democrat condemned Republican leaders for sending migrants to his turf. 

Tens of thousands of migrants still threaten a humanitarian crisis in the U.S. 

Biden officials have touted a decline in migrants crossing into the country illegally. Still, the heaping amount of illegal migrants that U.S. officials have been tracking in northern Mexico haven't turned back. 

Biden's new border asylum policies may have quieted things briefly, but the U.S.- Mexico border is still bursting at the seams. 

However, despite harsh backlash from Democrats, Republicans are merely responding to the surge in illegal immigration caused by the Left. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

