Tipsheet

Democrat With Million Dollar Home Complains About Having to Pay Her Student Debt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 01, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


Rules for thee, not for me, should be declared the Democratic national anthem. 

Former Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-NY) complained about the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan despite having just moved into a swanky new million-dollar home. 

Biaggi took to Twitter on Friday to whine about paying back her student loans from attending law school— which she still owes $206,000. However, she purchased a $1.14 million home in leafy Bedford, New York, last summer. 

"In 2012, I graduated from Fordham Law School with $180,000 in student loan debt," Biaggi tweeted. "I've been paying loans for 11 years. Even paid two of them off completely."

The Democrat and her husband, Nathaniel Koloc, bought the 2,468-square-foot ranch in July 2022. It sits on 4.3 acres of land and has two wood-burning fireplaces and an in-ground heated pool.

The master bedroom is equipped with a large walk-in closet. In addition, the primary bathroom has a jacuzzi. 

According to the New York Post, Biaggi's million-dollar upgrade is far from her usual digs. She previously lived in a $691,006 condo in Pelham, New York. 

However, in the past, Biaggi has criticized how the market is flooded with million-dollar listings— much like the one she lives in now. 

"I grew up in Pelham, but when you look at the housing market … every place you look, it's almost like a million dollars to buy an apartment or a house," Biaggi said during a 2018 interview. 

Several critics called out the Democrat, saying she should have paid off her student loans before buying a million-dollar home. 

"She could afford to buy a $1 million home but not pay off $180K of debt," Greg Price, communications director for the State Freedom Caucus Network, tweeted. 


