Tipsheet

DeSantis Heads to Moms for Liberty Event to Fight Back Against the Left's Radical Marxist Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 30, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

2024 presidential GOP candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is expected to make headlines at the Moms for Liberty event, where he will advocate for pro-parent policies and oppose the Left, which wants to dismantle the nuclear family. 

During the second annual Moms for Liberty conference, DeSantis will join other conservatives, such as former President Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), to tear down and destroy the Democratic Party's agenda of trying to indoctrinate children with Critical Race Theory and inappropriate learning material. 

The Florida governor has been an avid leader in the fight to protect children from the Left's push to mutilate kids through their woke Marxist agenda, touting "parental authority in education." 

"As a parent of three young kids, we are going to fight the sexualization of minors," DeSantis said. "You can't just be a lackey for corporate America … The days of Republicans deferring to large corporations need to be OVER." 

DeSantis has been one of the few candidates who vow to stand up for parental rights, causing liberal meltdowns after he passed his "Parental Rights In Education" bill last year. He also signed the groundbreaking Let Kids be Kids legislation, banning transgender hormones and surgeries for minors while ensuring bathrooms are safe for young girls.

"I think parents in this country should be able to have their kids go to school, watch cartoons — just be kids — without an agenda shoved down their throat," DeSantis said at last year's Moms for Liberty summit. 

He also told attendees to stand strong against their detractors, saying, "You need some courage… you just gotta be willing to stand by your convictions … Now's not the time to let them grind you down. You gotta stand up, and you gotta fight."

As the conference kicked off, attendees were met by progressive protestors, accusing the group of spreading an anti-LGBTQ message.

"Their strategy is to instill bigoted beliefs about Black and trans people from a very young age," a protester said. 

However, Catalina Stubbe— the national director of Hispanic outreach for Moms for Liberty— rejected the protestor's claims, saying they "do not co-parent with the government" and will do anything to defend parental rights.

