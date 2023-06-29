Joe Biden's Exclusive On-Set Interview With Nicolle Wallace Ended As You'd Expect
Fetterman's Approval Rating Reaches Biden-Level Lows

Sarah Arnold
June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) has struggled big time since day one of holding office as a senator due to the aftermath of his stroke. 

Since then, the Democrat's approval rating has been drowning and slowly getting deeper underwater. According to a new Quinnipiac poll, Fetterman is falling to President Joe Biden's unpopularity level in their home state of Pennsylvania. 

A whopping 50 percent of Keystone State voters disapprove of Fetterman's job performance, while just 39 percent approve. Biden has a worse approval rating in the state, with 57 percent of Pennsylvanians disapproving of his job as president, while only 39 percent support it.

The Democrat has often been accused of being incoherent and mentally unfit to hold a senator position. Comparing him to Biden, Fetterman makes the 80-year-old president seem sensible. 

According to Fox News Digital, Fetterman's office has quietly altered the senator's transcribed comments several times to make him sound more cognitively fit. 

A Washington Post journalist also admitted to reporting a misleading, "inaccurate" quote provided by Fetterman's office "without checking."

This month, Fetterman faced backlash after struggling to get through a speech while being dressed like a bum, donning his trademark attire of baggy workout shorts and a Carhartt sweatshirt. 

He struggled to pronounce words such as "delegation" and "infrastructure" as he made a muddled one-minute statement. 

However, Fetterman's office continues to deny claims the senator is mentally unwell and often criticizes critics who bring attention to the Democrat's ongoing issues outside of his auditory processing problems. 

