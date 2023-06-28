NYT Makes Shocking and Well-Overdue Hunter Biden Admission

In a shocking twist of events, far-Left outlet The New York Times admitted that claims made by IRS whistleblowers were valid— something mainstream media tried to avoid.

Titled “Competing Accounts of Justice Dept.’s Handling of Hunter Biden Case,” the NYT independently fact-checked IRS whistleblower claims alleging that Biden Justice Department officials worked to re-direct his agency’s investigation into tax fraud by Hunter Biden.

Despite burying its admission at the end of the article, the piece confirmed the whistleblower was telling the truth— this as Democrat-leaning outlets have already moved on from reporting on the damning situation involving the President of the United States and his son.

The article gave an overview of the DOJ’s investigation against Hunter Biden, which ultimately ended with him getting a sweetheart plea deal for failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018 and lying about whether he was an active drug user when he bought a gun in 2018.

The Times laid out and answered the question, admitting that the corrupt DOJ played a hand in getting Hunter Biden a slap on the wrist.

“Did David C. Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware kept on under [Attorney General Merrick] Garland to continue overseeing the inquiry, have full authority to bring charges against President Biden’s son in California and Washington if he wanted to? Had Mr. Weiss ever asked to be made a special counsel? Was the investigation truly insulated from political considerations? That encounter has taken on new significance after House Republicans released testimony last week from a senior Internal Revenue Service investigator on the case that appeared to contradict Mr. Garland’s assurances to Mr. Grassley and others that Mr. Weiss had all the freedom and authority he needed to pursue the case as he saw fit."

The whistleblower, Gary Shapely, alleged that Weiss told multiple witnesses that the DOJ informed him that no charges would be brought against Hunter Biden. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland continued to claim there had been no interference in the investigation— despite the two being at the same swanky White House event just days after Hunter Biden received his cushiony deal.

The NYT’s finally admitted that “Weiss had the authority to pursue leads that led to jurisdictions other than his own in Delaware.”