Pelosi Claims Abortion Is the Democrat's Winning Ticket

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 25, 2023 5:00 PM
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advises the Democratic Party to use abortion as their winning solution to beating former President Trump in the 2024 election. 

Appearing on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki," Pelosi attacked Republicans for protecting the lives of unborn babies while suggesting Democrats can succeed if they continue to advocate for abortion. 

The Democrat said that the Left should use Trump's guarded stance on abortion against him in the upcoming presidential election, adding that his "attempt" to take credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade should be weaponized by Democrats. 

"Is this something Democrats should be hanging around [Trump's] neck more?" Psaki asked, referring to a post by Trump where he took credit for influencing the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Pelosi agreed, saying, "It's an hypocrisy of the first order. But without going into his, shall we say, inconsistencies, to use a gentler word, yeah, that's what he's saying. And I think that has clarity."

She demanded the Dobbs decision to be overturned "one way or another," claiming that Republicans are restricting women's so-called "right" to have an abortion. 

At the same time, Trump declared himself the "most pro-life president" in U.S. history while celebrating the first anniversary of the SCOTU's decision to overturn Roe. 

However, on the contrary, Trump criticized his 2024 GOP rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla) recent legislation that bans abortions past six weeks of pregnancy— or when the heartbeat can first be detected. The former president called DeSantis's bill "too harsh," claiming many people within the pro-life movement disagree with the governor's move. 

