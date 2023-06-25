Here's When US Intel Officials Knew an Anti-Putin Coup Was Brewing in...
Why the Anti-Putin Coup Ended
Democrat Senator Shrugs Off Hunter Biden's Laughable Plea Deal

Sarah Arnold
June 25, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) laughed off criticism of Hunter Biden’s phony plea deal and his invitation to a state dinner just days after he pled guilty to federal charges. 

“Do you think it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to be at the same event as Attorney General Merrick Garland was in the same week he accepted a plea deal?” NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked.

In response, Klobuchar avoided the question by saying that Hunter is President Joe Biden’s son, so obviously, it makes it acceptable for him to attend the swanky Democrat-filled party after being let off the hook for several crimes. 

Last week, Hunter attended a lavish state dinner in honor of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was wined and dined with the equally corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

Klobuchar also defended the president’s son sweetheart deal, claiming Hunter got a fair deal dealt to him. 

“That decision was made by an independent prosecutor, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney with ten years of experience, well respected. Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he was a registered Republican. He looked at the facts and evidence and made that decision,” Klobuchar continued. 

In true Democrat fashion, Klobuchar criticized the GOP for attacking the Biden son’s lenient deal saying, “If that’s what the Republicans want to run on, in the coming election, good luck.” 

Republicans came out swinging after Hunter was granted a generous plea deal, attacking the Justice Department and accusing Garland of interfering with the DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden.

The president’s son pleads guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations and a gun charge that allows him to avoid prison time. The deal has been bashed by several legal analysts who note that the gun charge alone usually results in at least a two-year prison sentence.


